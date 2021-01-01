With the arrival of 2021 The United Kingdom officially ceases to belong to the European Union and begins to be governed by its own rules. The negotiation to achieve Brexit has brought with it a last minute trade deal with Brussels, so some aspects will not change. However, there are many others that do vary.

Can I travel normally? What about mobile data? Do you need a visa? Can I still live in the UK? What does it take to work there? The new situation in the UK raises many questions, but it must be said that the agreements reached during the negotiation have resulted in fewer changes than anticipated.

Living and working in the UK

If you already reside or work in the country, the pact guarantees residence for European citizens there, as it happens to the British who do it abroad, in a member country of the European Union. Yes, You have to request a residence document, although there is a deadline until June 30, 2021.

Those who have already been living for more than five years are given settled status, and for those who have been less than pre-settled. For the British, it is already set by each country in which they live. Furthermore, the residents’ children are also protected, and the right to family reunification with spouses or registered relatives is guaranteed.

If you are not in the UK yet, You can go for stays of up to six months for tourism or business without the need for a visa. For something longer like going to work or study, you will need a visa. UK will launch a point immigration system in which people with certain skills will have priority. The fee to apply for the visa is 348 pounds if it is done from outside the United Kingdom and 475 pounds to extend or change the visa from the United Kingdom.

In June 2021, a visa will be created for graduate students with a duration of up to two years after completing their studies. Before, the permit can last five years for university studies or up to two for higher education. Of course, in all cases a offer from an institution, money to support themselves, and English skills.

Travel to UK

Until September 30, you can continue to use your ID to travel, but from October 1 you will need a passport. Brexit also affects to Erasmus, as the UK has dropped out of the program and has created one of its own, called Turing. AND roaming, mobile internet data, is no longer used under European legislation, so that the British can freely apply roaming charges.

Airlines will no longer be EU companies and they will not have the same rights. It is allowed to fly over European skies and the transfer of goods or passengers, but they cannot link two or three cities. In the case of Iberia and Vueling, for example, they belong to the British group IAG, but they defend their Spanish passports. The government has guaranteed that they will continue to fly.

Social Security and health

With regard to the first, protection is guaranteed, so that current conditions are maintained without being unprotected or with higher quotas. And refering to emergency healthcare is still covered for tourists, students and people with the European health card, as long as these three cases are temporary.

For a long stay it already depends on the national legislation. AND The United Kingdom imposes a health surcharge when issuing visas, refundable for both students and cross-border workers. Migrants arriving in 2021 will have to pay 624 pounds annually and have at least 1,270 pounds during the 28 days prior to applying for the visa.