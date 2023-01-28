Brexit | Northern Ireland is still a friction between the EU and Britain, but hopes for a solution have started to rise

After Brexit two years ago, the province remained in an interim state as part of Britain, but at the same time in the EU’s internal market. Border checks avoided on the island of Ireland were moved between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Europe more than six and a half years have already passed since the shocking Brexit referendum, and Britain’s final exit from the EU came into full effect at the beginning of 2021. While the British are experiencing and evaluating the consequences of Brexit in their own everyday life, many practical issues are still not finally settled between the EU and Britain.

One of the central ones is the position of Northern Ireland and especially the food trade, the regulation of which the EU and Britain have been negotiating again since last fall.

A senior official of the British Foreign Ministry met by STT says that very recently the negotiations have taken place in a better atmosphere than before and very constructively.

A significant step forward was achieved earlier in January, when Britain agreed to provide the EU with real-time data on freight traffic between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain.

The controversy over Northern Ireland has also had political effects: pro-British unionists, i.e. Protestants, who are dissatisfied with the effects of leaving the EU, have prevented the formation of a regional government in Northern Ireland for a long time. If the impasse is not resolved, there may soon be new regional elections to solve the lack of government.

Brexit negotiations despite many disagreements, the EU and Britain agreed on one thing: between Northern Ireland and Ireland, now also on the EU’s external border, a new “hard border” with border and customs checks must not arise. It was feared that such a development could jeopardize the peace in Northern Ireland, which was achieved in 1998 in the Good Friday Peace Agreement.

Avoiding a hard border between Ireland, which belongs to the EU, and Northern Ireland, which belongs to the United Kingdom, has also been a goal repeatedly emphasized by the United States. This was achieved by drawing up a special protocol for Northern Ireland in connection with Brexit, with which Northern Ireland practically remained part of the EU’s internal market and the rest of Britain was excluded.

The arrangement avoided inspections and a paper war at the land border on the island of Ireland, but they did appear between Britain and Northern Ireland. In principle, the products brought to the ports of Northern Ireland in Britain should be inspected like other goods coming to the EU from outside it.

So far, the inspections have not yet been full-scale due to various transition and free periods. However, the creation of a new border line in the Irish Sea has enraged the Protestants of Northern Ireland, who cherish Britain according to its official name as the United Kingdom.

The second largest party in the province, DUP, has therefore not agreed to form a new government after the May 2022 election. The largest party, the republican Sinn Féin, again supports the Northern Ireland Protocol in its current form.

Border control organizing in one way or another applies especially to foodstuffs whose entry into the internal market is strictly regulated by the EU. For example, the import of food of animal origin and live animals requires permits and health inspections approved by the EU.

The scale of the problem is not exactly small, as the wholesale warehouses of many Northern Irish supermarkets and other grocery stores are on the other side of the sea on the main island of Britain.

The EU has sought a solution to the situation by proposing that only a simple inspection be required of products sold to end consumers in Northern Ireland. As a prerequisite for this, the EU demanded real-time information from Britain about freight traffic to Northern Ireland, which Britain also agreed to a couple of weeks ago.

However, the positive movement did not solve the whole problem yet. Among other things, the EU has demanded clear labels on foodstuffs, according to which they are intended for final use only in the United Kingdom. In addition, products imported into Britain from third countries and further exported to Northern Ireland would not be covered by the proposed lighter checks.

Britain has, on the other hand, planned the familiar red and green lines from customs as a solution. The first mentioned, i.e. cargoes whose contents would be on their way through Northern Ireland to Ireland and possibly further to other parts of the EU, would have to undergo proper inspections in the ports of Northern Ireland.

On the other hand, without inspections and with little paper war, loads whose contents would end up in Northern Ireland would survive on the green line. The arrangement would require export and import companies to enter the list of so-called trusted traders.

So there are some kind of frameworks for a possible solution, but within them there is still a lot to negotiate, for example with regard to foodstuffs perceived as risky products. In addition, the EU court is currently the only resolver of potential trade disputes. Britain would like to have a new, independent resolution mechanism as the first level of appeal.