Brexit | No queues, no trucks, no panic: the Brexit everyday life in England started completely contrary to expectations

The pandemic and the new Brexit bureaucracy keep all those who are not quite forced to get from England to France or from France to England out of the borders.

Ashford / Dover

I look deserted sandy beach, my thoughts carry me far …

The head starts ringing Katri Helenan an ancient hit when the English Channel opens in front and the sun also pushes out from behind the steel-gray gauze.

What peace, what silence.

But now there is no deserted sandy beach. One of the busiest passenger ports in Britain and around the world opens in front: Dover.

Dover the port is never deserted – except right now, when it should be particularly congested and blocked.

The transition period for Britain’s EU separation, or brexit, ended at the turn of the year, the night before Friday.

At the same time, Britain left the EU’s internal market and customs union. A large number of new border bureaucracies came into force.

Everyday Brexit was predicted to immediately bring long queues to either side of the Channel. It happened differently. January began exceptionally quiet.

Saturday On January 2, the port of Dover is almost deserted.

On any normal Saturday, cars and trucks would be waiting in queues packed to get on the ferries. Weekends are often busier than weekdays.

The port of Dover is very busy during normal times. In 2019, almost 10.9 million passenger passengers passed through the port.­

More than two million cars and about 2.5 million lorries leave the Port of Dover every year.

Now only no queues appear. Parking lots gap.

Something movement after all. A DFDS ferry flags at the port. Three cars, one van and eight trucks drive out of the French ferry.

The number of departures to Calais, France, is equally small: seven cars, seven trucks and a big tanker.

Only seven passenger cars, seven trucks and a tank car were on board the DFDS ferry on Saturday morning. The pandemic restricts tourism, and France will not be able to cross the border except for certain groups. All those over the age of 11 are required to have a negative corona test.­

What happened to the brexit congestion? Where is everybody?

The new Brexit bureaucracy and pandemic together have pushed border crossings to a minimum. Only those who are absolutely compelled to set out now.

“It’s very quiet. The same thing was on the French side, and now also here in England, ”says the Dutch truck driver. Eddy Smith.

Smith is on his way with his colleague. The trucks drive in a row and keep in touch with each other and their supervisor in the Netherlands by radio.

Dutchman Eddy Smith runs between Holland and England regularly. Last week, he made the round trip twice. The supervisor in the Netherlands handles the paperwork on behalf of the drivers.­

Twosome arrived in England along the Eurotunnel early Saturday morning. The cargo was driven near Heathrow Airport, and the journey home was made the same evening.

“Our boss had done all the paperwork. Must have the papers and codes required by customs. Then it won’t be long at the border, ”Smith says at a truck stop near Ashford.

Small porcelain Dutch hanging on the windshield.

Not all companies are reportedly as up to date with the demands made by Brexit. Smith estimates that trucks, especially from the Balkans and Eastern Europe, have problems with paperwork.

“Only in the coming months will we see how everyday life starts to go well.”

Britain officially withdrew from the EU about eleven months ago. During the Brexit transition, however, life went on almost as before.

Now there is no more buffer to soften the difference. Paperwork increases, although Britain even stairs initiating border controls. The latest new regulations will be complied with in July.

In order for the trucks not to be packed in County Kent, the South East of England, without the required papers, driving in Kent alone requires a special permit.

This is valid for 24 hours Kent Access Permit registration (KAP) must apply online if you intend to take a truck to Europe via the Eurotunnel or by ferry. The permit procedure has already been nicknamed Kermit.

“We called the boss that we were ready to come home. He applied to us in the same way I did a KAP and made a reservation for the Eurotunnel, so everything is fine again, ”Smith says.

If Kermiti no, the driver can be fined £ 300, or around € 340.

Although January began in Kent leisurely and calm, the moods were still a couple of weeks ago.

France closed its border to traffic from Britain on the Sunday before Christmas. The reason was a rapidly spreading new variant of the coronavirus in England.

Thousands of trucks got stuck in Kent along the highway. The army set out to do crown tests on the drivers to unload the sum.

France will soon be breaking its borders again, but everyone over the age of 11 must now have a negative corona test if they like England to France.

Many light signs along the M20 highway are reminiscent of the test run. Other signs point to the fact that new regulations now apply to cargo entering the EU.

For the corona test in late December also came Smith, who runs all the time between England and Holland.

Smith praises the English testing arrangements as effective, even though he had to stand outside in the cold for a long time.

“The trucks were put to go by three cars in wide formations. The drivers were ordered out, and the soldiers distributed the corona tests in a plastic bag. The test had to be taken by yourself, and dropped the finished test to the ground. Then the soldier went to see the result and gave permission to continue the journey. ”

British Minister for Transport Grant Shapps announced on New Year’s Eve that a total of 33,783 corona tests had already been performed on truck drivers. Of these, 102, or 0.3 per cent, were positive.

Over the weekend, trucks and army testers were still rarely seen in the outer closed lanes of the M20 highway.

In the coming in the event of truck fumes, a waiting area for a couple of thousand trucks is rising in Ashford. It is just a short drive to both Dover Harbor and the Eurotunnel.

The eleven-acre giant park is nicknamed Farage’s Garage. It is still not open, although construction work began months ago.

As a novelty, a board fence about three meters high will catch the eye last September. It provides shelter for the local settlement as well as the more than a thousand-year-old Church of St. Mary.

Every entrance to the truck park construction site is patrolled by a neon-guarded guard even on Saturday.

Those who can, avoid future congestion by looking for new routes. From Ireland, for example, ferry services have been added directly to mainland Europe.

Ireland belongs to the EU, but Britain does not. That is why Britain lost its advantage as a land bridge between Ireland and the mainland.

Although There are no trucks in Ashford yet to stand still, you can find someone at a semi-automated resting place at a nearby gas station.

The truck stop near Ashford in Kent was quiet on Saturday.­

From Macedonia, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria … None of the drivers speak English, or at least they admit to speaking so as not to have to answer questions from a journalist.

The Polish truck is sleeping. Only the red light cross shines inside the windshield.

Finally, you can see the movement. The Moroccan driver has gone for a walk and stops chatting.

“Congestion? I have not seen. I drove from Morocco via Spain and France to England. I’ll be back soon, ” Aboussalihi Brahim says.

Moroccan truck driver Aboussalihi Brahim drove to England from Morocco via Spain and France. He has not suffered from congestion.­

What about the Brexit bureaucracy? Has it caused any problems?

“Bureaucracy? I have not seen bureaucracy. ”