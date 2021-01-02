A page turned in the United Kingdom, Friday January 1: Brexit has entered into force. What is the atmosphere like there? “Today was dead calm: no celebration of Brexit, reports the journalist France Télévisions Matthieu Boisseau, live from London. Even Parliament Square in London, the usual gathering place for Brexit supporters, has remained incredibly quiet and deserted, silent“.

The health crisis and the ban on gatherings eclipsed this historic day, expected for almost four and a half years. But, regardless, the country remains deeply divided. “Today we have met the British, who, for some, are enthusiastic, optimistic, about the future, about the European Union, and others who, on the contrary, are very worried, who anticipate a decline for their country“, continues the journalist.