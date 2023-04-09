Brexit | Newspaper: The British tourism industry fears the disappearance of French and German travelers

Brexit brought new worries to the tourism industry, as some European tourists have a negative attitude towards Britain’s new travel restrictions, writes The Guardian. The country’s image is also estimated to have suffered.

The British tourism entrepreneurs fear that French and German tourists will start to avoid Britain due to the travel restrictions after Brexit, says The Guardian.

Tourism entrepreneurs are also worried about Britain’s damaged image due to Brexit, as this has also affected the willingness of some EU citizens to travel to the country.

The Guardian writes that the British tourism industry began to show signs of recovery last year when the corona restrictions were lifted. Nevertheless, French and German tourists are no longer interested in Britain as a tourist destination.

For example, the county of Oxfordshire, located in southeast England, has been popular with European tourists in the past. However, the number of French and Germans staying in Oxfordshire has fallen to about half of what it was in 2019.

Jersey, which is also worried about its tourism industry, announced last month that it will start an experiment during which French citizens can take day trips to the islands with only an official ID.

EU citizens have, since October 2021, needed a passport to enter the UK. Only about half of the French and German population has a valid passport. Previously, an identity card was sufficient as an entry document.

According to The Guardian, American tourists have returned to Britain after the corona epidemic.