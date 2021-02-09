In a long column published on Sunday February 7, 2021 in the Guardian, Elton John is alarmed by the new administrative formalities and the additional costs that Brexit entails for British musicians wishing to tour Europe.

“Due to Brexit, British musicians who want to play in Europe will now need visas, work permits and equipment books (instruments, etc Editor’s note) for each country crossed. It’s an administrative nightmare that greatly increases the cost of setting up a European tour“writes Elton John.

The star singer doesn’t care about his own case. “I am in a very privileged position“, he insists,”my tours can absorb this additional cost and people take care of the administrative aspect for me.“

Elton John, whose platform is not lacking in humor – he remembers having taken a hotdog in the face during one of his first solo concerts in Paris, opening for Sergio Mendes – is worried about young groups who will not have the chance to rub shoulders on tour with other cultures, other languages, all things he judges “vital” because they “make us better musicians“.

He also recalls that being one of the main cultural exports of the country, music “brought in £ 5.8bn (€ 6.6bn) to the UK economy in 2019 “. Which did not prevent her from being “left out in negotiations, unlike other industries. Some professions are still allowed to travel on business without needing a visa. But not the musicians “, he emphasizes.

“SEither the Brexit negotiators didn’t care about the musicians, they either didn’t think of them or they weren’t prepared enough. They screwed up. Now it’s up to the British government to fix the problem: they must renegotiate“writes Elton John.

The musician also suggests taking advantage of the obligatory Covid break to create an infrastructure, funded in part by the music industry, with lawyers and accountants, that would help musicians navigate the issues created by Brexit. . Because, he knows, even if he were successful, renegotiating would take time.

On Monday February 8, Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood also posted a forum in the Guardian calling on the British government to renegotiate in the face of what it sees as a “tragedy of deferred dreams“for musicians, whether rock, pop or classical. He tells about the freedom of movement that allowed him so many epiphanies, like the time he had”hopped in a Eurostar“in 2018 to meet on stage with the young Tamino three nights in a row at the Ancienne Belgique (Brussels).

He also drew attention to the fact that according to the new rules, trucks containing touring equipment from Great Britain will now only have two stops in Europe before being forced to return home. . Another dark cloud on the horizon for English tours. At this idea, “my heart sinks“writes Greenwood.