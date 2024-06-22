Negotiator Barnier: Macron’s decision could trigger France’s exit from the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron risks provoking the country’s exit from the European Union (EU) with his decision to dissolve parliament early and hold early elections. This reason for France’s possible exit from the EU was revealed by Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in an interview with the newspaper. The Telegraph.

According to him, Macron’s hope that his party will win the elections is very risky. In addition, the National Rally, which many predict victory, may want the country to leave the European Union, since its leaders have long held “anti-European views,” Barnier believes.

Earlier, former French President Francois Hollande said that “Macronism” had come to an end in the country. “If he really ever existed. But he’s finished,” he said in an interview with AFP.