Britain desires to bypass its Brexit deal on Northern Eire. The EU is contemplating authorized motion – and breaking off commerce talks.

BRUSSELS / DUBLIN taz | The British authorities’s plan to overturn elements of the Northern Eire’s Brexit settlement with the EU with a brand new legislation is fueling the already difficult negotiations between London and Brussels on a free commerce settlement after Brexit.

The EU is pushing for strict compliance with the Brexit treaty and is threatening London with destructive penalties, together with breaking off negotiations. “We’re going step-by-step,” mentioned Fee spokesman Eric Mamer on Thursday in Brussels.

Initially, the British authorities is required to offer an evidence for the introduced violation of the present exit settlement. Then one will “analyze the state of affairs, the scenario and draw the attainable penalties for the subsequent steps”.

On the identical time, the EU Fee despatched its Deputy President Maroš Šefčovič to London on Thursday afternoon to make clear the scenario and settle a dispute at a disaster assembly of the “Joint Committee” – the physique during which London and Brussels collectively monitor compliance with the Brexit Settlement provoke.

Following the assembly, the EU Fee said that Šefčovič had requested the British authorities to withdraw the controversial clauses of the draft legislation “as quickly as attainable”, on the newest by the tip of the month. Nevertheless, there was no signal of whether or not London would reply.

Lawsuit or termination of negotiations?

A call on the best way to proceed was not anticipated till Friday. Choices embrace an EU motion earlier than the European Court docket of Justice that might impose fines on the UK. Breaking off the continued negotiations on a free commerce settlement would even be conceivable.

Even fee head Ursula von der Leyen threatened not directly. “Contracts should be saved,” wrote von der Leyen on Twitter. This precept can be “the inspiration” for future relationships. With out this foundation, so it’s mentioned in Brussels, one can’t negotiate future relations with London.

The British mission in Eire arouses explicit horror, each within the authorities and within the opposition events. Prime Minister Micheál Martin has made clear to his British counterpart Boris Johnson “in blunt phrases” his issues in regards to the deliberate violation of the Brexit settlement.

It was “a departure from the foundations of conduct and diplomacy,” he mentioned, including, “I’m upset and indignant.” Confidence has been destroyed and Eire should now put together for a tough Brexit.

Overseas Secretary Simon Coveney added: “The UK authorities has determined to create chaos within the negotiations by taking measures which can be each unlawful and aggressive. I warn in opposition to taking part in politics with Northern Eire once more at Brexit. “

Protest in opposition to tasks in Northern Eire

In Northern Eire, too, the Brexit invoice has brought on astonishment. Declan Morgan, the chief Justice of the Peace in Northern Eire, mentioned the UK authorities’s stance “undermines belief not solely within the authorities but in addition within the judiciary”.

The biggest Northern Irish social gathering, the DUP (Democratic Unionist Celebration), nonetheless, welcomed the mission as a “step ahead”. The Protestant DUP opposed final yr’s settlement from the beginning as a result of it allowed customs controls on items between Northern Eire and the remainder of the UK. These are to be partially abolished by the brand new British invoice.