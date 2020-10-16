The German Chancellor and her EU colleagues have issues on the map that could determine the course of the EU for years to come. And then the corona crisis is coming back with power.

I.n the dispute over a Brexit trade agreement between the EU and Great Britain, it is once again pointed at the button. The EU summit said on Thursday that it was now up to London to “take the necessary steps to make an agreement possible”. EU negotiator Michel Barnier said they wanted a fair deal to continue, but not at any price. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the same point. British negotiator David Frost reacted disappointed and announced an official statement for Friday. Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson could say whether to break off negotiations.

Both sides have been working for months on a trade pact that is intended to prevent tariffs and trade barriers after Brexit and the economic separation at the end of the year. However, a solution is far from being found on crucial points – although Johnson had set the EU a deadline of October 15 for an agreement.

Barnier proposed to Great Britain on Thursday evening to step up negotiations again over the next two to three weeks. He wants to be completely in London for the coming week. Negotiations are then planned in Brussels. However, the summit declaration calls for concessions from London, especially with regard to the most important sticking points of fishing, competitive conditions and dispute settlement. France in particular is demanding that EU fishermen continue to fish in British waters. “Under no circumstances should our fishermen be the victims of Brexit,” said President Emmanuel Macron.

The British negotiator, Frost, was disappointed with the summit declaration and surprised that it no longer spoke of intensive efforts. It is also surprising that only Great Britain should move. “It’s an unusual approach to negotiating,” wrote Frost on Twitter.

Merkel had previously said: “We want an agreement, but not at any price.” A fair agreement must be reached from which both sides could benefit. “It is worth all the effort.” EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen praised that a lot of good work had already been done, but decisive points were still open. Council leader Charles Michel emphasized that the EU was one hundred percent closed and “extremely quiet”.

Negotiations on a tightened climate target

After the Brexit dispute, the EU heads of state and government discussed a drastically tightened climate target for 2030 on Thursday: The EU Commission has proposed reducing EU greenhouse gases by at least 55 percent below the 1990 level by 2030. Even before the summit, eleven of the 27 states explicitly backed it in a declaration. Merkel also signaled German support again. It would be important if the EU member states jointly committed to this goal by December, said the CDU politician. “Germany will do that anyway.” So far, the target for 2030 has been minus 40 percent.

Some EU states are still skeptical, including Poland, which is heavily dependent on coal. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis also said that his country would not achieve such a strong reduction in greenhouse gases. But he is not fundamentally against the 55 percent target if other countries take on more reductions.

EU Council Chairman Michel said that we now have to see which “building blocks” are needed to convince all EU states of the 55 percent target. Among other things, it is about financial aid for restructuring the economy. Climate protection is extremely important, said Michel. With the new climate target, the EU wants to help implement the Paris climate agreement and stop the dangerous overheating of the earth.

Michel was very concerned about the rapidly increasing corona numbers all over Europe. The summit on Friday will deal with the issue in detail. The aim is closer coordination, among other things, in contact tracking and quarantine rules in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the Ritzau agency that the summit should have been held online rather than on site. In fact, von der Leyen had to leave the council building immediately after the start: After someone from her staff tested positive, the 62-year-old went into quarantine. However, summit boss Michel defended the decision to meet in person.