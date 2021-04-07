THE UK Government is extending Spanish residence support for potentially at-risk groups including pensioners, disabled people and those with language difficulties.

Those Brits who need help can still apply through the UK Nationals Support Fund (UKNSF), as the service is being supplemented with an additional £ 1 million.

It provides funds to eight organizations to support UK Nationals who need assistance with their residency applications with three of them operating across Spain.

These organizations provide help with the process of applying / registering for residency in 12 European countries, following the end of the Brexit transition period in 2020.

Figures just published by the Permanent Observatory of Immigration show that there were 381,448 UK Nationals holding a valid residency certificate or card in Spain at the end of last year.

The UKNSF also operates in France, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Malta and Norway.

British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, said: “I am delighted that more funding has been provided to Age in Spain, Babelia and IOM through the UK Nationals Support Fund.”

“These organizations provide vital support to UK Nationals who need additional help with their residency application in Spain, so I urge any UK Nationals who are struggling with the process to contact them for help.”

The UK government is funding three organizations in Spain to help UK nationals with their residency applications. These are Age in Spain, Babelia Association, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) which are each responsible for helping people in different parts of Spain. Geographical areas and contact details can be found in the chart below.

The UK Government provides detailed advice for UK nationals in their Living in Spain Guide online HERE ; and the Spanish Government has also produced a detailed Q + A document on residency in English HERE

