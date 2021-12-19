UK Brexit Minister David Frost stepped down on Saturday because he did not agree with restrictions imposed on the spread of Covid-19 and because of frustration over the direction of the Brexit negotiations, according to local media reports.

A key figure in negotiations with the European Union, Frost delivered the resignation letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week. According to Mail on Sunday, which first released the information on Saturday, the minister wanted to leave the government amicably and would have agreed to remain in office until next month.

However, the British government released this Saturday night a letter to Boris Johnson in which Frost says he was “disappointed that this plan was made public tonight, and under these circumstances I believe the right thing to do is to resign with immediate effect.”

Frost said he would “pass the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the European Union.”

Of restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus contagions, Frost wrote: “You made a courageous decision in July, in the face of considerable opposition, to open up the country again. Sadly, it has not proved irreversible, as I would have liked, and I believe you will. also”.

“I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we’ve seen elsewhere,” he added.

Earlier, some vehicles reported that the Brexit negotiator decided to leave the government due to the so-called Plan B, which mandates the use of masks in public transport and commerce, and the presentation of proof of vaccination at major events.

Furthermore, Frost is said to be increasingly unhappy with the Executive, over tax increases in the UK, which run counter to the ideals of British Conservatives, advocates of the cuts.

In recent months, the negotiator has had several meetings with the vice president of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, to debate the differences over the adoption of the so-called Protocol for Northern Ireland, designed to avoid a physical border between the two Irelands.

Tough weeks for Johnson

Angela Rayner, “number two” of the Labor Party, the UK government’s main opposition force, said the news of Frost’s resignation was a demonstration that the Johnson administration was “total chaos”.

In recent weeks, the prime minister has seen the rise of several controversies, such as the apparent holding of a Christmas party a year ago, when strict restrictions were in place to fight Covid-19.

Another blow for Johnson came on Tuesday, when nearly 100 Conservative MPs voted against the bill to introduce mandatory submission of vaccination certificates for major events, which was only passed thanks to Labor Party votes.