British Brexit Secretary David Frost has resigned with immediate effect. He disagrees with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policies, such as introducing a vaccination certificate. He is also against Johnson’s plans for tax increases and greening.

Frost confirmed that he has resigned after, among others, the British newspaper Daily Mail had reported that he disapproves of the “political direction” of the conservative ruling party. Johnson would have asked him to stay until January, according to the newspaper, but Frost said his resignation is effective immediately.

Frost was the chief negotiator and one of the main architects of Brexit. He was responsible for the next steps after the British departure from the European Union. His departure immediately raises questions about the future of negotiations with the EU, especially when it comes to border agreements between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

setback

It is a major setback for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has come under considerable fire recently, both from the opposition and from members of his own Conservative party. In addition, scandals dominate the media, such as parties that his employees held at his official residence during a strict lockdown last year. Members of Johnson’s own Conservative party are highly critical of the tightened corona measures, such as the introduction of a corona pass in the United Kingdom.

In a reaction, Johnson is disappointed with the minister’s resignation. He says Frost “can be immensely proud of a historic contribution to the government and the country.”