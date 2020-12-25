While the European Union and the United Kingdom finally managed to agree on the terms of Brexit, Thursday, December 24, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit, was the guest of Franceinfo. He referred to major changes with, for example, the British exit from the single market, and also clarified that “all British products would be checked at all borders as early as next week”.

“We will verify that the conditions of competition will be fair. The United Kingdom is regaining autonomy, regulatory sovereignty, but we want to avoid social, environmental, fiscal or consumer rights dumping.”, warned Michel Barnier, who wants to “protect the single European market”. Finally, he regretted that “The UK has chosen to be lonely rather than in solidarity with the EU. It’s a correct agreement, but we will be vigilant, because Brexit is a lose-lose.”