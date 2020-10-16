Since the UK officially left the EU on January 31, talks between London and Brussels to find a free trade agreement that would enter into force at the end of the transition period on January 1 have failed. not, leaving fear of a “no deal”.

The clock is ticking in Brussels. European leaders, gathered at a summit in the Belgian capital, called on the United Kingdom to “do what is necessary” to unblock post-Brexit trade negotiations. As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the threat of quitting the talks, the 27 “note with concern that progress on key issues of concern to the Union is still not sufficient to reach an agreement”, they worry in conclusions adopted Thursday, October 15.

Since the UK officially left the EU on January 31, talks between London and Brussels for a free trade agreement, which would enter into force on January 1, 2021 at the end of the transition period, have been slipping.

Talks are still stuck on three topics: fishing, the guarantees demanded from the British in terms of competition and how to settle disputes in the future agreement. The two parties accuse each other of letting hover the risk of a potentially devastating “no deal” for their economies, already weakened by the pandemic.

Through the voice of its negotiator, David Frost, the United Kingdom said “disappointed” by these requests formulated by the 27 and even “surprised that the EU is no longer committed to working intensively”, in the formal conclusions of the summit.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier then announced at a press conference that he wanted to continue negotiating next week in London, then the next in Brussels, and this in a manner “intensive”. “I suggested to the British team to negotiate in the short space of time we have left, so as to discuss an agreement until the end of October”, he explained, telling himself “absolutely determined to find a fair deal”.

Boris Johnson is due to vote on the subject of further negotiations on Friday, in light of the “results“of the European summit.