“Brexit massacre” … oyster trucks park in central London

More than 20 truckloads of oysters stood on roads near the British parliament and Downing Street, home of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Monday to protest the post-Brexit bureaucracy that has stifled exports to the European Union.

Many fishermen are unable to export to the European Union since the implementation of fishing certificates, health checks and customs certificates at the beginning of this year, which delayed the delivery of their goods and pushed European buyers to reject them.

Trucks parked with slogans such as “Brexit massacre” and “failed government destroying the sea oyster industry” meters away from Johnson’s office in central London. Police asked drivers what was happening.

“We have a strong feeling that the system could collapse,” said Gary Hudson, a director at Venture Foods, which exports live and manufactured crabs and crabs to the European Union and which has trucks parked near Downing Street.

“Boris Johnson needs to be honest with us, with himself, and with the British people about the problems facing this industry,” he said.

He added that one operation required 400 pages of export documents last week to ship one vessel to the European Union.

David Rousey, a transport manager at DR Cullen & Son, which employs 200 people, used to send a truck or two every night to France carrying live crabs, crabs, and others worth about 150,000 pounds. He said he has not issued a single fund this year.

He said that fishermen “lost their livelihood in an hour’s accuracy” when Britain left the European Union’s orbit on New Year’s Eve.

(Dollar = 0.7383 pounds sterling)