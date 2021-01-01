At the border between Spain and the British territory of Gibraltar, in December 2020 (A.CARRASCO RAGEL / EFE / MAXPPP)

Thanks to Brexit, Gibraltar will strengthen its ties with Europeans. Explanation: Thursday, December 31, like the United Kingdom, the territory was not part of Schengen area. This means that you had to show your passport to cross the border. Today, while the United Kingdom is moving away from Europe, Gibraltar has instead joined the Schengen area: from 26 countries (including France and Spain) you can now get there unimpeded. No more passports, no more checks. The border is erased.

In fact, Gibraltar not being a sovereign state, it cannot really become a member of Schengen: it is Spain which will be responsible for the application of the Schengen rules on the territory, via Frontex agents, (the European Agency for the Control of External Borders). This arrangement, announced on December 31 just hours before the entry into force of Brexit, remains provisional: it applies for four years, pending a formal treaty with the European Union.

The fate of Gibraltar had been expressly excluded from the agreement concluded between Brussels and London on December 24, precisely to allow London and Madrid to settle the question bilaterally. But as with Brexit, the negotiations were long and difficult. The reinstatement of customs duties from January 1, 2021 had to be avoided at all costs. This last-minute agreement is therefore a huge relief, both for the inhabitants of Gibraltar and for the Spaniards.

There are around 33,000 British citizens in Gibraltar: they voted 96% against Brexit. The border with Spain is one of the smallest in the world (1.2 km), we cross it every day in both directions. It is an ecosystem in its own right. Many families, moreover, are binational and live with one foot on each side. 15,000 people, mostly Spaniards, go to work in Gibraltar every day. Le Rocher is prosperous, salaries higher than in Spain, it is a territory of full employment which mainly recruits in services, banks, insurance, the global giants of online games. In the other direction, the British from Gibraltar go to Spain for leisure, surfing, skiing, or to enjoy their second home.

All these movements will now be much more fluid and we will be able to cross the border without traffic jams as we would cross the street. Increased fluidity also for tourists, an important sector of the economy: 10 million people each year, who usually come for a day trip to enjoy the magnificent views over the bay of Algeciras or visit the reserve of the last wild monkeys from Europe. Local authorities were also afraid that a hard Brexit would create logistical problems because Gibraltar does not produce anything, of course: the territory is very small, barely 7 square kilometers, and everything is imported, especially food products.

London and Madrid have often quarreled over Gibraltar. The peninsula may have been ceded to the English crown in 1713, Madrid has never ceased to claim its co-sovereignty. The border crystallized the tensions. With each tension besides, to embarrass the British, Madrid did not hesitate to close it or to intensify the controls – officially to reduce the contraband of tobacco, tax-free in Gibraltar. The time required for the crossing then dropped from a few minutes to several hours. Today, London does not give up its sovereignty and Madrid maintains a free movement of goods and people: the Rock achieves the feat of keeping its British identity while drawing closer to Europe.



The agreement “will allow us to move forward towards a zone of shared prosperity. Firmness in principles, progress for citizens”Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted shortly after the announcement.

