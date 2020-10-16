The United Kingdom “must prepare” for a failure of the talks, warned the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, after a European summit.

Boris Johnson once again leaves the prospect of a “no deal”. In the aftermath of a European summit, the British Prime Minister on Friday (October 16) conditioned the continuation of post-Brexit trade negotiations on “a fundamental change” from Europeans. The United Kingdom “must prepare” to a failure of negotiations, warned the head of the British government.

Since the UK officially left the EU on January 31, talks between London and Brussels for a free trade agreement, which would enter into force after the end of the transition period on January 1, 2021, have been sluggish. . Discussions escalated further after Thursday’s EU summit, where the 27 demanded concessions from London, while saying they wanted to continue talks to reach a free trade agreement.

But the United Kingdom opposed him an end of inadmissibility and threatens to leave the ship with a “no-deal”, which would mark the introduction of quotas and customs duties between the 27 and the United Kingdom, and would block access to British waters for European fishermen. “There does not seem to be any progress from Brussels”, Boris Johnson said in a television interview.

The discussions “stumble on everything, everything!”, meanwhile regretted Emmanuel Macron. An agreement on the post-Brexit trade relationship requires “efforts, in particular from the UK”, he added, asserting that the United Kingdom “needs an agreement even more than we do”.

“We are preparing for a deal, but not at all costs” The President of the Republic, October 16, 2020#EUCO #Brexit pic.twitter.com/SzyvY4eHZB – France in the EU (@RPFranceUE) October 16, 2020

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for her part assured that the EU negotiators would surrender “as expected” in London “next week” for “intensify” the talks.