The recently deceased, John le Carré, explored the moral ambiguity in his novels, be it the spy plots in the Cold War of its first stage or the latter, with various scenarios, that the novelist wrote when he expressed anger in interviews or public interventions. pure, wise but youthful, against the injustices she perceived in her country or in the world.

A year ago, at the award ceremony, in Stockholm, of the Olof Palme Prize, in memory of the Swedish statesman, he revealed the internal source of that obsessive theme of his novels. When he was offered the award, his first thought was: “I am not a hero, I am an impostor.” But later in the speech he spoke about Brexit without tolerating a speck of doubt.

«I am not simply in favor of permanence. I am absolutely European and the rats have taken control of the ship- he read-. It breaks my heart and I want to break yours. We need your voice to wake us up from this sleepwalking walk and save us from this gratuitous act of political and economic self-harm. But you are too late.

Would citizen Le Carré accept the possibility that Boris Johnson “heal now the divisions” caused by ‘Brexit’, as urged by Robbie Gibb, columnist for ‘The Daily Telegraph’? It seems unlikely if he would resurrect, given his fury when he was alive. Nor does it seem possible in the case of Hilary Mantel, author of a highly successful trilogy about the court of Henry VIII in the 16th century.

In the list of recalcitrant supporters of permanence published by ‘The Daily Mail’ – another newspaper that, like the ‘Telegraph’, has spent decades publishing negative news about the European Union – Mantel is cited as describing ‘Brexit’ as’ a singular national madness. ‘ They describe it speaking of a retreat of ‘Britain’ to the insularity, something “really ugly”.

There are few prestigious writers who have raised their voices in favor of the British march on the EU. Julian Fellowes, author of the series ‘Downtown Abbey’; customs and entanglements in a large mansion where aristocrats and servants coexist, at the time of the Empire’s decline. For him, ‘Brexit’ “is a philosophical question, it is about democracy against autocracy.” The EU would be “undemocratic”, an Austro-Hungarian Empire on the brink of bankruptcy.

Perhaps James Rebanks could reunite those mentioned. Farmer and rancher in the Lake District, in ‘The Shepherd’s Life’ and ‘English Pastoral’ (English Pastoral) describes the history of his family and his region, labors and frustrations, his desire to create a more natural farm in the face of devastation caused to the landscape or fertility methods developed to lower the price of food at all costs.

Toms Future



The evolution of Rebanks due to the ‘Brexit’ was an initial surprise when, when discovering, in 2016, that many of the young farmers and ranchers that he knows were going to vote in favor of the EU march and against the opinion of their national association, because they believed that the Common Agrarian Policy benefits the big ones and paralyzed the changes that would benefit them.

The end is a Rebanks horrified at the possibility that the separation was made without agreement and the tariffs ruined him. He distrusts the government, which has continued community subsidies but does not clarify the future, that the Cumbrian mountain farmer fears it will push for further liberalization, which he considers ecologically catastrophic.

Neither novelists nor shepherds have the floor when historians trace the evolution of peoples and states. In this area, reconciliation seems even more unlikely. For David Edgerton, professor at ‘King’s College’, author of ‘The Rise and Fall of the British Nation in the Twentieth Century’, ‘the only good thing about’ Brexit ‘is the bonfire of national illusions that will burn soon.

Robert Tombs is an eminent French historian and author of ‘The English and their History’, in which England, the voice of ‘Brexit’ in the United Kingdom, soon emerged with original features in its laws and government systems that they would make the European pioneer of the democratic idea. Tombs is pure ‘Brexiter’.

“At first glance, the agreement seems to cover the essentials,” he wrote. We will not be subject to EU law. We will not be vulnerable to unilateral economic blackmail. Even our fishing industry will have a chance to revive. We will be free to divert trade with the EU to other more profitable regions, as has been the case for twenty years. We cannot blame anyone for our shortcomings. It is the end of the beginning. What comes next will be even harder.