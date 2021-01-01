The right-wing national forces in Europe are reacting subdued to Great Britain’s exit. Unlike the English Conservatives, you are not forced to gloss over the matter. The British are left out. And there is a crash within the kingdom.

Great Britain sealed the final break with the European Union and left the EU internal market and the customs union at midnight. Despite the trade pact, there are major changes on both sides of the English Channel.

GGreat Britain has finally completed Brexit. On Friday night, after an eleven-month transition phase since leaving the EU, membership in the internal market and the customs union also ended. The fact that right-wing national forces in Europe react in a strangely subdued manner is due to the fact that – unlike the British conservatives – they are not forced to gloss over the matter.

Let’s start with a significant detail: Gibraltar, in British possession since 1704, will remain in the Schengen area even after Brexit. The border controls at the international airport are carried out by Spanish officials on behalf of the EU. Also for flights to Great Britain. And one more detail: Boris Johnson’s father gets a French passport, because Schengen is a fine thing, splendid isolation however rather stupid.

Britain’s fishermen wanted to catch 85 percent of the fish caught in British waters alone. You now get five percent a year until 25 percent is reached. This gives EU fishermen time to register their boats with British straw men and continue to fish legally, while in Brussels they still receive compensation for lost income.

The contract with the EU primarily regulates the duty-free movement of goods. That benefits the European exporters – keyword German cars. 80 percent of British exports to the EU, on the other hand, are services by value that are not yet regulated. British banks, insurers, stock brokers, etc. have long opened branches in Frankfurt and Paris.

Northern Ireland feels betrayed

Theresa May also said that a “Global Britain” liberated from Europe would conclude favorable trade agreements worldwide. But no sooner had the EU finished the contract with Johnson than the world’s largest single market announced the conclusion of a contract with China, the workshop of the world. Great Britain remains outside. And there is a crash within the kingdom. Northern Ireland de facto remains in the EU internal market. For this a customs border is being created in the Irish Sea.

Many Northern Irish feel betrayed and wonder whether the union with Ireland, which has long since been dominated by the Vatican, would really be that bad. Scotland wants to go back to the EU. Even the Welsh people complain.

Contrary to what the nationalists claim, EU membership does not endanger the existence of European nations; on the contrary. In 2021, Britain’s difficulties should remind us again and again: Those who believe in the size and importance of their own nation should also believe in Europe.