Four years ago, Londonderry voted largely against Brexit, like the rest of Northern Ireland. To break with Europe was for many to risk seeing a hard border appear with nearby Ireland. The Brexit deal excludes it. For many residents, this is a relief in a town still haunted by the trauma of the North Irish conflict.

For thirty years, Northern Ireland was torn between supporters of the British crown and those eager to get closer to Ireland. In his troubles, Paul Doherty lost his father. “We have had enough of border stories over the past forty years. I didn’t want Brexit, but if the deal gets rid of the border, it’s a hope for reunification“, says the Irishman. Others do not want to hear of the rapprochement between the two Ireland.

The JT

The other subjects of the news