D.he German industry is currently seeing significant disruptions in the transport of goods to and from Great Britain despite the Brexit trade agreement. “We expect that the bottlenecks will last at least until half of the year,” said the general manager of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Joachim Lang. “This dramatically puts the pan-European supply chains to the test. The preparations by the government in London and in many British companies have not been sufficient to cushion the additional bureaucracy and unnecessary border formalities. “

Although companies had prepared well for the new trade barriers last year despite Corona, the disruptions hit many companies with great severity, said Lang. “At the moment, trade has initially shrunk. As soon as the trading volume increases, we will face a massive stress test. “

Great Britain left the EU internal market and the customs union at the beginning of the year. The trade agreement negotiated with the EU is intended to avoid a hard break. The most important point is that no tariffs and quantity restrictions will apply in the trade in goods in the future.

Great Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020. Lang said on the anniversary that a return to constructive cooperation between the EU and the UK is essential for the economy. “It is a significant turning point that the UK has now finally and practically left the EU internal market and the customs union. This entails far-reaching restrictions in the cross-border movement of goods and significantly more customs formalities. “

On Sunday night, the British government announced that Great Britain wanted to apply for inclusion in the trade agreement of the Pacific countries. The members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which came into force in 2018, include Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore and Vietnam. The United States originally planned to join the group, but former President Donald Trump withdrew his country from negotiations.

With a view to fighting the pandemic, BDI managing director Lang warned of a dispute over the distribution of corona vaccines. This is absolutely counterproductive. Europe is in the same boat. The primary goal of politics must be to avoid delivery delays in the healthcare system, Lang demanded. “Under no circumstances should bottlenecks in customs administration and logistics lead to supply difficulties in patient care. Otherwise the consequences of Brexit threaten to make coping with the pandemic difficult across Europe in the short term. “