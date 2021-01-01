The United Kingdom definitively left the European Union, Thursday evening December 31, after 48 years of marriage. In London, the British capital, no celebrations however, due to health restrictions linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. “Now that Brexit is final, it is a long process which begins for the United Kingdom, made of uncertainties, first of all from an economic point of view”, recalls Chloé Duval, the journalist for France Televisions, live from London, Friday morning.

The United Kingdom should indeed prove that it is doing better on its own, despite more cumbersome administrative procedures and customs controls which will weigh on British companies. “Regarding domestic politics, it is quite simply the unity of the country that is at stake, with Scotland intending to organize a new referendum on its independence. And even if this agreement is better than none agreement in the eyes of the vast majority of the British, it is nevertheless disappointed, the fishermen in particular, who feel betrayed “, underlines Chloé Duval.

