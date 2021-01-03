During the long months of negotiating Brexit terms, British fishermen believed Boris Johnson. “The Prime Minister promised them to drive out more or less completely European fishermen, especially French fishermen“, reports journalist Matthieu Boisseau, live from London. This is why fishing has paralyzed discussions to such an extent.”However, when it comes time to take stock, the British fishermen clearly appear to be the losers of the agreement“.

Almost all of the sailors in Hastings, England supported the UK’s exit from the European Union. This is the case of Paul Joy, a local figure now at the head of a union. “I fished for 48 years full time, like my father before me“, he testifies. He and his colleagues fell from above when they discovered the Brexit agreement. European boats have not deserted, far from it. Their quotas will drop, but only by 25% in five years and half. “We had a chance in our life to change things, to have a fairer system, and it failed“, deplores Mark Woodley, fisherman in Hastings.

