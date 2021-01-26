We have been talking about it for several years, this time it is done: since January 1, 2021, the United Kingdom is officially no longer part of the European Union. In practice, this means that the borders are re-established, at the same time abolishing the free exchange of goods between the countries of the Union and the United Kingdom. From now on, to export or import products from either side of the Channel, you must have a certain number of documents and above all, patience!

The #Brexit, Let’s go ! The new border is restored. You must complete the new customs formalities in order to cross the border with peace of mind. Visit our website for more info: https://t.co/MjtXHwfkd1 pic.twitter.com/5MJqexjoXa – General Directorate of Customs and Indirect Duties (@douane_france) January 1, 2021

If, thanks to the‘agreement signed at the last minute between the British and European authorities, customs duties have not been reinstated, all trade in goods between the EU and the United Kingdom must now be declared. Origin, nature, standards applied … must appear on a document bearing a bar code that carriers are required to present to customs. A document that requires anticipation on the part of companies that are sometimes taken aback.

At Noyon, a Norman transport and logistics company, we have set up a Brexit team to deal with the excess paperwork caused by Brexit. Seven people work there full time. Their mission: to facilitate administrative procedures for their customers. But even with this precious help, the delays multiply. Trucks are stuck for hours or even days at customs. A situation further aggravated by the health situation and the increasingly active circulation of the English variant of Covid-19.