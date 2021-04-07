After four months of divorce between London and Brussels, the differences are increasingly evident in terms of trade and food supply. Meanwhile, experts assure that the withdrawal of one of the groups that supports the Peace Agreement generates “concern.”

Brexit continues to divide the British and Northern Ireland remains the boiling point between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

On this occasion, the confrontation is due to the implementation of the protocol designed for the area in the post-Brexit agreement and which is generating interference in the peace process.

Recently, the head of the Loyalist Communities Council, David Campbell, a group that includes Loyalist-Protestant paramilitaries, sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that they temporarily withdraw support for the Peace Agreement until the Northern Ireland protocol, within the Brexit agreement, be amended and guarantee “unrestricted access to goods, services and citizens throughout the UK.”

Although Campbell has said that this opposition will be “peaceful and democratic,” there are fears that the announcement means a return to violence.

The 1998 Good Friday peace process ended ‘The Troubles’, as the bloody conflict is known, which left more than 3,000 dead between those who defend the unification of the island of Ireland and those who want Northern Ireland to remain in the UK.

Queen’s University Belfast professor Katy Hayward emphasizes that “there is no alternative to the Good Friday Agreement for peace in Northern Ireland.”

The protocol of discord

This has not only revived tensions between London and Brussels, but has become the new stick in the wheel for political stability in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The protocol includes 18 different issues, but the discord occurs because with Brexit, Northern Ireland remains in the Common Market of the European Union to avoid a physical border with the Republic of Ireland that pushes to fuel the conflict.

This means that, being part of the Common Market, sending food from any British city to Northern Ireland is now considered an export procedure and not the entry of goods within the same country.

This, of course, has led to trauma, creating shortages in food ranging from Britain.

Map of the configuration of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after the Brexit agreement © France24

“Essentially, the (Brexit) agreement confirms that Northern Ireland is part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom, although de facto it is in the Customs union of the European Union due to the application of customs codes,” explains the professor. David Phinnemore.

For this reason, the British Government decided, unilaterally, to extend the grace period for border controls in the Irish Sea until October, given the bureaucratic procedures.

The European Union threatened legal action because it considers that this is a violation of international law to the Brexit agreement.

The protocol has not only provoked opposition from a sector of the paramilitary groups, but also from the regional government. Arlene Foster, the head of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), criticizes it because in practice Northern Ireland became a different country, breaking the United Kingdom.

23 years later, the wound is still open

It’s no surprise that Brexit and protocol remain a source of contention. The possibility that the wounds of the conflict will be revived, was and continues to be the great fear.

But the impact of the Loyalist Communities Council announcement cannot yet be measured. The bombs may remain in the past and the political will to honor the peace process may remain.

“While we are here, we do not see any immediate change in the emotion or potential for disorder or violence coming from the loyalist community,” the regional police chief told the ‘BBC’.

For his part, Hayward affirms that the big issue beyond the possible return of violence is whether the population maintains confidence in the institutions that should maintain the peace process.

A woman walks past graffiti against the Irish Sea border in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, Wednesday 3 February 2021. The sign reads: “Carrick loyalists say ‘no’ to the maritime border.” © Peter Morrison / AP

The 1998 Agreement established that the regional government, as well as the Northern Ireland Assembly, must be made up of a coalition of unionists and republicans.

“I must emphasize that loyalists and unionists are very diverse, as are republicans and nationalists, and among the loyalists there are some groups associated with paramilitary organizations, very hard-line and violent, and then there are others who are very committed to peace.” says Hayward.

The professor adds that “this is a long process of reconciliation that leads loyalists and republicans to democratic politics and if there is any doubt about its effectiveness, then there is a concern.”

Although the Agreement is respected by the parties and the confrontations stopped, the reconciliation between unionists and republicans or Protestants and Catholics is still pending and with open wounds.