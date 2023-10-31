bIf you look at Scarborough from the southern cliff, from the promenade that bears the distinguished name “Esplanade”, then it seems to correspond to the ideal image of an English coastal town: a crescent-shaped bay, marked at the outer end by a castle ruin, below the fishing port, one Old town, which stretches up the hill, and in the middle of the picture, like a stranded ocean liner, the Grand Hotel. It is said to have been the largest hotel in the world when it opened more than 150 years ago, a monument of brick and Belle Époque.

Now the Grand Hotel is a refugee accommodation. And Scarborough, which once had the rank of the first British seaside resort, to whose fair traders from all parts of the British Isles, from Scandinavia, Central Europe and the Orient traveled for 500 years, this Scarborough now holds another record: the district around the castle ruins , the inner city, is the poorest and most miserable area in the whole of North Yorkshire. Many shop windows in the pedestrian zone are blind, and almost every fourth shop is empty. Pigeons nest in some window caves in uninhabited houses and their droppings drip down the facades. On the main street, wire hoardings protect the Bradley Court Hotel from being pelted with stones by young hooligans; it is no longer even suitable as emergency accommodation for refugees. Diagonally opposite, the front garden in front of an abandoned nursing home is neglected.