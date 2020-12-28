Brexit | Grand Committee supports provisional application of UK-EU agreement – actual adoption to be discussed in January

The Minister of Europe, Tytti Tuppurainen (sd), mentioned as a positive thing in the solution that air traffic important to Finland was secured.

Parliamentary the Grand Committee supports the provisional application of the British-EU agreement until the end of February, said the Chairman of the Grand Committee Satu Hassi (green) on Twitter on Monday. The actual approval of the agreement will be discussed by the Grand Committee in January.

“It’s in everyone’s interest not to drift into an unconventional state on New Year’s Day. The final approval needs to be handled carefully, it would not succeed in any way before the turn of the year, ”Hassi says on Twitter.

Minister of Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) presented the matter to the committee at a remote meeting lasting almost two and a half hours. After the meeting, Tuppurainen said that if all EU countries accept the agreement, the harmful effects of the threatened non-contractual state between the EU and Britain will be avoided.

“In the ongoing written procedure, Finland can accept that the agreement be signed and applied provisionally from the turn of the year,” Tuppurainen said.

Previously on Monday, EU member states tentatively approved an agreement defining trade and other relations between the britain and the eu. EU ambassadors have met in Brussels today.

The agreement will be approved by the Council of Ministers of the member states by written procedure tomorrow. Adoption will allow the provisional application of the agreement reached on Christmas Eve. The agreement will be finally approved by the European Parliament on behalf of the EU, with a view to this in February.

The agreement will allow duty-free trade with Britain to continue after the country’s post-EU transition period ends at the turn of the year.

Positively In the resulting decision, Tuppurainen mentioned that air traffic important to Finland was secured.

“For Finland, air traffic was one of the most important issues and during the negotiations we did a huge amount of work for air traffic. We can be satisfied. This agreement enables flight connections between the EU and the United Kingdom, and in addition, the provisions on marketing arrangements will enable Finnair to make important connecting flights to the United States and Asia, ”he said.

Finland would have liked foreign and security policy co-operation to have been included in the agreement, but Britain did not agree to this.

“It can be negotiated later. Finland’s bilateral defense agreements with Britain are ongoing and can be developed if necessary, ”said Tuppurainen.

Although the negotiations were difficult, according to Tuppurainen, they resulted in the EU’s most ambitious free trade agreement to date, in the climate policy part of which the Paris Climate Agreement has been included.

“Both make a carbon pricing mechanism and the goal is to link the systems together,” Tuppurainen described.

In any case, the most important thing is that trade between Britain and the EU continues without tariffs and quotas, albeit not as smoothly as in the internal market. Bureaucracy and friction in trade will certainly increase, but not as much as without an agreement, the minister summed up.

In Finland The government’s EU Committee of Ministers proposes that Finland approve the agreement. Finland’s position is decided by a large parliamentary committee.

The agreement will not be submitted separately for ratification by member states.

In Britain, Parliament will discuss the adoption of a trade agreement the day after tomorrow, Wednesday. The country seceded from the European Union almost a year ago, but trade relations between the parties remained unchanged during the transition period.