Friday January 1 marks the rebirth of a border with the United Kingdom, nearly 50 years after its entry into the European Union. On board the first ferry to arrive in the port of Calais (Pas-de-Calais) since the entry into force of Brexit, there are 36 heavy goods vehicles. Three are controlled by customs; a smooth transition to a new era. “For now, everything is going as before, testifies a driver. When you arrive in France, nothing has really changed. ”

On New Year’s Eve, Great Britain cut itself off a little further from the continent. A Ukrainian driver was the first to learn about customs formalities. “I took a test for the coronavirus and checked the goods, my documents“, he says. In short, a transition more than a rupture: it has been weeks, even months, that the authorities have been ready.