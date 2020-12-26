For some French professionals, the new Brexit agreement, announced Thursday, December 24, is a relief. For the wine estate of Turkheim, in Alsace, the future has just brightened up. Half a million bottles of crémant leave each year across the Channel. A Brexit without an agreement would have had dramatic consequences, explains Emmanuelle Gallis, commercial director: “Thisthis bottle without a deal would have been much more expensive in terms of consumer price, due to the addition of customs duties that do not currently exist, and we were afraid that this was the issue of Brexit“.

Friday, December 25, the whole wine profession is rejoicing, because the British bought 1.3 billion euros of wines and spirits in 2019. The agri-food sector and French apples also: 100,000 tonnes of apples were exported in 2019 to the UK. But the professionals of the sector remain vigilant with regard to the possible appearance of new technical or environmental rules at the entrance of British territory.