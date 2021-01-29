Back in port, the fishermen of Granville (Manche) look grim. And for good reason: due to Brexit, they could lose their access to Jersey waters, one of the main deposits of scallops and whelks. “For me, that would represent a loss of around 25 to 30%, but I’m sure there are boats that spend 80% of their time in these waters, which are very close to our coasts” , testifies Claude Le Noir, fisherman in Granville.

For 20 years, more than 300 French boats have been able to fish freely around the island, which enjoys a special status since it has never been part of the European Union (EU). But “Brexit has created new bureaucratic constraints beyond our control”, assures Ian Gorst, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jersey. Fishermen feel overwhelmed by a situation they have no control over. “Politicians decide all this, but among fishermen, we all get along very well”, says one of them.

