Negotiations resumed on Tuesday amid a tense local weather between the UK and the EU to outline their post-Brexit relationship, with London threatening to slam the door if progress shouldn’t be made this week.

If the topic has been considerably obscured by the Covid-19 disaster, Brexit is again on the entrance of the stage. A brand new negotiating session between the European Union and the UK opened on Tuesday, September 8. The tone has risen between the 2 events and the identical everlasting query arises. Will they discover an settlement or are we heading in the direction of a “no deal”?

1 Why are we speaking about Brexit once more?

If the topic is again within the information this week, it’s as a result of a eighth session of talks opened on Tuesday. As a result of if we thought we may end rapidly after the referendum of June 23, 2016 and the victory of the “Go away”, 4 years later, the discussions are nonetheless skating.

The UK’s exit date from the European Union, initially set for March 29, 2019, was postponed a number of instances earlier than lastly going down on January 31, 2020. On this date, a transition interval opened. It ought to finish (usually) on December thirty first. This time is devoted to the negotiations which is able to decide the longer term relationship between Brussels and London. As a result of for the second, the UK stays ruled by European laws.

The primary “spherical” of negotiations started on March 2, 2020 and led to failure, the 2 events failing to agree on many factors. The Covid-19 disaster disrupted different negotiating periods, which resumed by videoconference. Could 15, the chief negotiator of the European Fee, Michel Barnier, stormed, throughout a press convention, that exterior “some modest openings, no progress[avait] was potential on the opposite, tougher topics “. A sentiment shared by his British counterpart, David Frost, who known as for “a change of method by the EU”. July 23, similar remark on the finish of a brand new negotiating session: nonetheless not in settlement and nonetheless as “little progress”, in keeping with Michel Barnier.

2 What are the stakes of those new negotiations?

Monday September 7, the tone rose between the EU and the UK. As a result of this week is “the ultimate section of our negotiations with the EU”, Boris Johnson stated. “The EU has been very clear in regards to the timetable. Me too. There have to be an settlement with our European mates by the European Council on October 15 for it to enter into drive by the top of it. of the 12 months”, introduced the British Prime Minister. He added that, failing an settlement on the finish of this new session, there can be no “no free commerce settlement” between London and Brussels.

For his half, Michel Barnier assured Monday on France Inter that“there might be no compromise, no settlement with the UK to the detriment of the European Union and to the detriment of the only market”. He felt that “the British would love the perfect of each worlds, exporting their merchandise to the European market a little bit on their phrases, and we would like these phrases to be honest”.

3 What are the factors of friction between the European Union and the UK?

Two sticking factors stay. The primary is fishing. The Europeans wish to have unchanged entry to British waters. The UK desires to see its fishing rights doubled in its territorial waters and requires the annual negotiation of quotas. With out an settlement, European fishermen would discover themselves disadvantaged of entry to British fish-bearing waters from January 1, 2021. “We won’t enable the work and livelihoods of those women and men for use as bargaining chips in these negotiations.”, declared Michel Barnier on September 2, throughout a videoconference in entrance of the Irish suppose tank Institute of International and European Affairs.

The opposite level of competition issues honest competitors circumstances. The EU desires to provide the British privileged entry to the inner market, with out quotas or customs duties, in trade for the knowledge that London stays aligned with Group requirements, particularly by way of state support, explains The world (subscribers article). The Twenty-Seven worry specifically that “autonomy” of the British “turns into social, environmental dumping” and never “destroys firms on the European aspect on the similar time”, defined Michel Barnier Monday on France Inter.

Tensions are all of the extra exacerbated because the British authorities introduced on Monday its willingness to reverse sure components of the settlement governing the exit from the EU on January 31. he intends to current laws on Wednesday geared toward guaranteeing the absence of a bodily border between Northern Eire and the Republic of Eire, a member of the EU, and to keep away from the resurgence of tensions on this area. London then stated it wished to retouch in a approach “restricted” the protocol for the “make clear”, to be able to “take away any ambiguity” and keep away from “unintended penalties” textual content for the peace course of or the UK inside market.

HoweverEuropeans reacted strongly: “Every part that has been signed up to now have to be revered”, hammered Michel Barnier. LFrench diplomacy spokesperson Agnès von der Mühll warned that if the “belief” was damaged, “negotiations on the longer term relationship might be affected.” Particularly because the settlement on the Irish border was signed in ache by the EU and the UK. On Tuesday, Secretary of State for Northern Eire Brandon Lewis acknowledged in Parliament that “Sure, [une telle révision] violates worldwide regulation in a really particular and restricted approach “.

4 And now ?

If no settlement is reached earlier than October 15, British and Europeans will go away one another by making use of the foundations of the World Commerce Group of their commerce: excessive customs duties will apply from January 1.

Boris Johnson stated on Tuesday that the British authorities can be content material to go away the European bloc with out an settlement if the EU didn’t present flexibility to be able to conclude a treaty and keep away from a brutal rupture between the 2 companions. However, the economies of the 2 events, already affected by the Covid-19 disaster, danger affected by a “no deal”: their commerce represents practically 1,000 billion {dollars}, and the UK GDP misplaced 20% within the second quarter, the worst recession in all of Europe (France is at -13.8%, according to OECD figures).