Brexit | Fishing disputes escalate again in the English Channel: French minister threatens to cut off electricity from Jersey

The agreement on fisheries also rubbed off trade talks between the EU and Britain last year.

Brexit heats emotions off the coast of France to such an extent that France threatened to cut off electricity from the island of Jersey on Tuesday.

The cause of the threat is fishing. France would like its fishermen to have full rights to the fishing waters of the Jersey side. The British Crown Autonomous Region of Jersey, on the other hand, has issued permits to French fishermen, which limit the time they are allowed to spend in Jersey waters.

French Minister for Maritime Affairs Annick Girardin described on Tuesday, according to news agency Reuters, the permits “disgust” him.

“As for Jersey, I remind you that electricity comes through submarine cables. It would be unfortunate if we had to do it, but we do what we need, ”Girardin threatened.

Jersey’s electricity, which has just over 100,000 inhabitants, comes 95% from the French side, says the British newspaper The Guardian. The island is located 23 km off the north coast of France.

An electricity producer on the island of Jersey rushed on Wednesday to reassure residents, saying it would have the capacity to generate electricity for the island if France carried out its unlikely threat.

In addition, France threatened to close its offices on the island and block Jersey products from entering the country, The Guardian says. French fishermen, in turn, threatened to encircle the Channel Islands ports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jersey Ian Gorst defended itself by saying that the island had distributed permits under post-Brexit conditions. He thought the threats were unreasonable.

“We are entering a new era and adaptation will take time,” Gorst noted.

Disputes fishing have escalated in the English Channel before. For example in 2018 rocks and smoke bombs flew between French and British fishermen over scallop fishing rights.

The tightening of the distance between fishermen had been going on for 15 years in 2018, and the hostile dispute had come to be called the “scallop war”. French fishermen at the time hoped Britain’s EU resignation would bring relief to disagreements.

Last April, French trawlers were enraged by the delays in fishing licenses and prevented British fish from entering Europe’s largest processing center in Bolougne-sur-Mer by burning barricades.

