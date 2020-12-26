The long-awaited agreement has finally been found: Thursday, December 24, the European Union and the United Kingdom agreed on Brexit, and in particular on the issue of fishing in British waters. Relieved, the French and English fishermen are still worried about their future. As part of the agreement, the United Kingdom will regain control of its coastal domain, its exclusive economic zone, which it shared with France and the Europeans.

French and European catches will decrease by 25% over time. But British fishermen consider themselves cheated because Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, had promised them to regain their full sovereignty over this area. “It’s not a good deal. I thought it was a joke. Spending so much time discussing and ending up with such a low percentage in our own waters is far too little“, judge a British sailor at the microphone of France 3. A period of transition now begins, until 2026.