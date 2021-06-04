Brexit | Finns living in Britain now have less than a month to apply for a residence permit: “If you don’t apply, you may be in trouble”

London

In Britain Finns living in Finland have less than a month to apply for a residence permit, ie to stay legally in the country. The deadline expires at the end of June.

Residence permit must be applied for, as Brexit, the British difference with the EU, tightened the rules. The obligation to register applies to almost all EU citizens who have moved to Britain by the end of last year.

“I sincerely hope that Finns will apply for a permit, and soon. If you do not apply, you may be in trouble, ”says the press adviser at the Finnish Embassy in London Heli Suominen says.

Suominen according to the situation of British Finns is generally good.

According to statistics from the British Home Office, Finns have already submitted 19,300 applications. It is estimated that about 20,000 Finns live in Britain.

However, there are concerns about the elderly and students, for example. The elderly may lack digital skills. Students, on the other hand, may not know that the application obligation applies to them as well.

“From the statistics, we know that there are more elderly Finns living in Britain than there have been applications.”

If residence permit (so – called settled status) has not applied in time, loses the legal right to reside in the United Kingdom. At the same time, practical life becomes more difficult.

In the future, for example, the use of free public health services, ie the NHS, may be prevented without digital proof of the right of legal residence.

Similarly, changing jobs or acquiring an apartment can shield you from not registering properly. The employer and landlord may have an obligation to check that the employee and tenant are legally resident in the UK.

Applying for a residence permit applies to those Finns who have time to move to Britain before the end of the brexit transition period at the turn of the year.

Since January, immigration from the EU to Britain has been restricted by new strict rules. Even Finns are no longer allowed to move to Britain in the cold to look for work.

“You have to have a work or residence permit,” Suominen reminds.

London The Seamen’s Church has played an important role in helping British Finns with a residence permit.

The social curators of the Sailor Church have provided spiritual support as well as concrete help with the technical problems of the digital application. They are not allowed to give actual immigration advice.

Even the Church is not sure how many British Finns still have an application to make.

“We get several requests for help every week, so you might think there are still unsolicited ones. How much, it’s harder to say, ”the social curator Salla Korteniemi says.

Social curators have helped British Finns with applications face to face, by phone and via Zoom. It has also been possible to borrow a tablet from the church if you have not had your own device for making the application.

June 19 and 20 will be held at the last minute on duty weekend, in which case Matthews may come to church to seek help in making an application.

The pandemic has hampered a consultancy contract outside London. In Britain, there have been strict interest rate restrictions that have restricted movement.

“It’s really sad that we haven’t been able to travel. If there had been no corona epidemic, we would have helped elsewhere than in London, ”says Korteniemi.

Korteniemi emphasizes that although the application process is in principle digital, you can now submit an application in writing in the last few meters if your Finnish passport has expired.

Britannian Ministry of the Interior fresh statistics by the end of April, 5.45 million applications for residence permits had already been submitted.

Of this amount full settled status 52 percent, or about 2.7 million people, have already had access to the station. Digital settled status certificate requires you to have lived in the UK for five years.

If there are fewer years of stay, you can get pre-settledstatus, ie the right of temporary residence. It may be renewed on a permanent basis when five years have elapsed. About 2.2 million temporary residence rights have already been granted.

About 70,500 applications have been rejected. Even a couple of hundred applications from Finns have been rejected. However, according to the experience of the Seamen’s Church, every application completed on time and based on an actual stay in the country has gone through.

Similarly, Britons living in EU countries must apply for a residence permit in their country of residence by the deadline. This also applies to British citizens living in Finland.

Long Finns living in Britain may already have an old-style permanent residence permit prior to EU time. Then new settled status permission should not be required.

However, it is recommended that the embassy still apply for a new digital residence permit for security reasons.

The interests of EU citizens in the UK have also argued that a written proof of residence should be obtained, a kind of identity card.

At least so far, the British Home Office has been hostile to the card project. Registration can only be proven digitally.

When the end of the brexit transition period, at the same time tightening the British authorities’ grip on incoming EU citizens. The Guardian newspaper reports in May, even the arrests of EU citizens at the border.

According to statistics from the British Home Office, in January – March this year, two Finns were also refused entry to Britain.

“Of course, there have been isolated cases in previous years as well. Now, however, these two came at the very beginning of the year, ”says the embassy’s Suominen.

In January – March, eight Swedes, three Danes and six Estonians were also prevented from entering Britain.

The highest number of EU citizens converted was Romanian: 1,852.

As a tourist, you can continue to come to Britain normally. However, during a pandemic, entry may be limited by various corona precautionary measures.