Brexit | European Minister Tuppurainen: British-EU trade agreement is a good thing, but not a celebration

Unlike other trade agreements, the recent EU-UK agreement did not seek to liberalize trade and reduce barriers to trade.

Minister of Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) says the trade agreement between Britain and the EU is a good thing, but it still does not give cause for celebration. According to Tuppurainen, the agreement, which enables trade without tariffs and quotas, does not correspond to the situation in which Britain would have been part of the EU internal market.

“Weaknesses are promised and companies in particular need to be prepared for this. This partnership agreement is damage minimization, ”Tuppurainen emphasizes.

Member States have met on Coreper on Christmas Day in Coreper. Finland will be represented at the meeting of the working group by officials from the EU Delegation, but the Minister had received temporary information about the meeting, although there has been quite a few of them available.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier presented the agreement reached on the eve of the evening to the representatives of the member states at a meeting on Christmas Day.

“This text of the agreement has recently been sent to the member states. We have received a link to the material, which is more than 2,000 pages, ”says Tuppurainen.

“Of course, no member state can yet confirm its acceptance of this agreement,” although initial reactions have been very positive.

Britain’s secession from the European Union came into force at the beginning of the year, but the trade relationship has remained unchanged due to the transition period. The transition period will end at the turn of the year, when the country will leave the EU’s internal market and customs union.

If no agreement had been reached, there would have been an unconventional situation, which, according to Tuppurainen, would have been very undesirable. He says failure to reach a trade agreement would have brought instability and unpredictability.

Minister similar to the difference was the British followed the referendum will and desire to four and a half years ago. He describes the road as being sometimes quite rocky.

“In any case, Britain is a very important partner for both the European Union and Finland, and we should therefore be pleased” that a common understanding was found on this agreement.

According to Tuppurainen, the line that has remained united among the EU member states has also been an excellent feature. He considers perhaps the most significant outcome of the whole process is that the member states did not compete with Britain, but a united front remained.

“It is also a sign that the European Union is not falling apart from the departure of a central power as central as Britain. The Union will endure this. “

Tuppurainen nor do the brexes appear to have led other countries, like Britain, to want to secede from the Union.

“This has been a pretty difficult and painful exercise for Britain, which is a great power as well. One can only imagine how difficult it (EU difference) would be for a smaller member state, an export-dependent economy such as Finland. ”

He estimates that Britain’s difference with the EU has also been a doctrine for many countries that populism like this also comes at a price. In the context of the referendum, some promises were made which, according to the minister, have not been able to be delivered even in the newly forged partnership agreement.

“It has happened that getting rid of the EU is an important observation. The EU is not a coercive community, but it can also break free, but it will not happen without costs. ”

The costs will only become clear in the coming months and years, but the minister says trade will be more expensive in the future than it is today. Although there are no tariffs and quotas per se, bureaucracy, queues and various barriers to trade are increasing.

Tuppurainen says that the trade agreement was historical in its deviation. Unlike other recent or ongoing trade agreements, the agreement negotiated with Britain did not seek to liberalize trade and reduce barriers to trade. Instead, the agreement agreed on terms under which trade could be conducted on less favorable terms.

Minister also emphasizes how the agreement can continue not only trade but also cooperation, including in research. Cooperation will continue, for example, on space research and nuclear safety.

The distance is taken in areas that are also disappointing for Finland.

“For example, the end of Erasmus student exchanges is an unfortunate fact, as is the fact that this agreement does not have a foreign and security policy dimension.”

Negotiations were completed on fishing and the future distribution of fishing waters between the EU and Britain. Fishing, which became a major stick of contention, was one of the promises made in the referendum, which the British government sought to deliver in the negotiations. Regarding fisheries, the contract provided for five and a half year transition period.