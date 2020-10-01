The UK continues to apply EU rules until December 31, pending a trade deal on its future relationship with the EU.

New tensions between the European Union and the United Kingdom. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday 1 October announced that the EU is launching infringement proceedings against the British government, over its controversial bill which partly backs down on the Brexit deal found between the two parties in October 2019.

“This morning the Commission decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure.”, announced the German leader. The Europeans had left the United Kingdom until the end of September, that is to say Wednesday, to withdraw their text.

The UK officially left the EU on January 31, but it continues to apply EU rules until December 31, pending a trade deal on her future relationship with the EU.

British MPs on Tuesday approved a controversial Boris Johnson government bill. The text, which, by London’s own admission, violates international law, goes back to certain provisions for the British province of Northern Ireland, however planned to avoid the return of a border with the Republic of Ireland, a guardrail considered essential to the maintenance of peace on the island.

This bill is, by its very nature, a violation of the duty of good faith provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement. Moreover, if adopted as is, it will be in total contradiction with the protocol for Ireland and Northern Ireland.Ursula von der Leyenduring a speech

The launch of this infringement procedure by the EU is announced when British and European negotiators have been meeting in Brussels since Tuesday, for a decisive round of negotiations on their future trade relationship. In the absence of agreement, a sudden break in trade is to be expected. It would further shake up economies already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.