Brexit | EU and Britain argue over Brexit deal – Irish Commissioner: Feels like a turnaround

Britain decided to postpone the start of customs controls in Northern Ireland. The EU threatened to take legal action. Britain has not done enough, says Irish Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

Brussels

Irish Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is the newest newcomer to the European Commission, as he jumped in the middle of the season to replace his countryman Phil Hogania. Hogan resigned due to ambiguities regarding compliance with interest rate regulations in August last year.

McGuinness, a long-time MEP, took over the European Union’s financial sector.

In addition to financial matters, McGuinnes has a different role. He has been held responsible for ensuring that the European Union does not act contrary to the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed with the British in the Brexit negotiations.

There were problems, for example, with the EU’s ban on vaccine exports this autumn. The presentation had to be changed with apologies.

“This, at the latest, woke us up to the fact that everything needs to be reviewed and reconsidered so that the decisions do not have unintended consequences,” McGuinness says in an interview with a group of European journalists.

McGuinness emphasizes that the EU will do its utmost to comply in the best possible way with the long and earnestly rubbed Brexit agreement with Britain.

At the same time, Britain has made its own decisions. Britain announced last week that it would postpone the start of customs inspections in Northern Ireland for at least half a year until October.

The reason has been cited by the British government as delays caused by the corona pandemic.

McGuinness and the EU are not happy with the British explanations. On Monday, the EU threatened to take legal action, prompting Britain to fail to meet the agreed timetable for launching inspections in Northern Ireland.

“The agreement has been made and now it needs to be implemented. What happened now was, to put it mildly, a surprise. It’s quite a turnaround when Britain negotiated overtime with itself. It should have been negotiated together with the EU. “

According to McGuinness, the British prime minister Boris Johnson more responsibility should have been taken to ensure that the inspections were completed within the promised time.

“I’m not sure what happened between the signing of the agreement and the end of the transition period, but it’s clear that not enough preparation has been done.”

According to McGuinness, it was clear from the messages from the companies that they were not yet ready.

“If there had been more discussion for example [Britannian] with Northern Irish companies or importers under the Prime Minister, the Brexit would have been better prepared. “

McGuinness hopes that an agreement will be reached at the negotiating table, for example, on Britain’s compliance with EU plant and animal regulations. This would make it easier to inspect meat milk and plant products.

“If we want to solve really difficult issues, we should start with easy solutions.”

Financial Markets Commissioner Mairead McGuinness spoke at the European Commission in January.­

McGuinness says he has followed with concern the deepening divisions in Northern Ireland since the Brexit decision. A majority of Northern Irish people voted in favor of staying in the EU.

Since Brexit, Northern Irish nationalists have pushed for Irish reunification more vigorously. At the same time, the position of British-minded loyalists to speak as part of Britain has strengthened.

In early March, the political situation deteriorated further as loyalist paramilitary organizations announced their withdrawal from the Northern Ireland Peace Agreement. They demand an amendment to the Brexit Agreement and unhindered trade.

According to McGuinness, the reason behind the rail is also that the consequences of the agreement were not clearly stated.

“One part of the community now says the agreement needs to be torn apart. We are not at that stage, as it took a lot to do. Now the agreement must be respected, taking into account all the sensitivities involved. We don’t want any more divisions. ”

“We want Northern Ireland to get the best parts of both worlds,” McGuinness says.

“I remember the borders, the walls, the soldiers and the checkpoints myself. And the incredible joy of not having them anymore. Brexit brought these boundaries and obstacles back. ”