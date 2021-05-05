Brexit | EU and Britain agree on ambassador status after months of twisting

The EU representative will have diplomatic status in Britain comparable to that of an ambassador.

European Union and Britain have reached an agreement over months of controversy over the status of EU ambassador to Britain. The EU representative has full diplomatic status in Britain on an equal footing with the ambassador, the EU-Britain joint statement states.

This was announced by the EU External Relations Representative Josep Borrell and the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who discussed wider EU-British foreign and security policy cooperation in the context of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Early year the ongoing diplomatic strife was that Britain, which had left the Union, had previously been reluctant to grant the EU representative the status of ambassador to Britain.

Heads of EU missions in different countries typically have a status comparable to that of an ambassador, but Britain offered the head of the mission a more deprived status as a representative of an international organization.

Although Britain had time to assure that the position of ambassador had no effect on working in Britain, in the EU, the status Britain presented was interpreted as political nonsense. Last year, during the British transitional period, appointed EU Ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida underlined last week that these are important principles of recognition and respect.

Britain has its own mission in Brussels, which handles the country’s EU relations. The controversy also extended to the British ambassador, whose high-level meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michelin with was postponed.