Brexit | Erasmus student exchanges will end in the UK, but alternatives are already being sought

Hundreds of Finnish students and teachers at various levels have left for Britain every year through the program.

Brexit also terminates Britain’s participation in the EU’s Erasmus + program, through which hundreds of Finnish students and teachers have gone to Britain for exchanges every year. Correspondingly, the program has brought British students and teachers to Finland.

Despite the difference, the exchange agreements that have already started will be completed, meaning that no exchange student who has already settled in the UK will be sent home between studies.

Director of the National Erasmus + Office of the Board of Education Mikko Nupponen says that despite Britain’s difference with the EU, co-operation will not end immediately. According to him, the last end date for university projects funded last year is May 2023.

“This means that, in principle, Erasmus + could still be used for university student exchanges in the UK in the academic year 2022-2023. Of course, that has to be agreed between the sending and the host university, but at least in practice, the academic year 2021–2022 would work for the program, ”says Nupponen.

Brexitin Erasmus has been preparing for some time.

“Especially when unconventional brexes started to seem likely, preparations began to be made. Of course, it came as a small surprise that even though an agreement was reached, Erasmus was not involved in it, ”says Nupponen.

According to Nupponen, the resignation negotiations have affected Britain’s participation activity even before the final decision.

“Exchange rates to Britain started to decline right after the Brexit referendum. Since 2016, a third of the starting figures have melted away. ”

When talking about Erasmus, reference is often made only to university exchanges, but in reality, universities account for only about 40% of Finland’s total Erasmus + budget. Through the program, a large number of students, primary school students, high school and adult students, as well as teachers from different school levels have also gone abroad. The program also covers exchanges in the youth sector. Teacher exchanges account for about a third of all departures.

“For these other educational institutions, there is also a nasty gap that may be even harder to fill. I could imagine that alternative patterns could be offered on the university side, although they are certainly more difficult in practice than Erasmus and offer opportunities for fewer young people. ”

Colleges Britain has been the third most desirable destination after Spain and Germany. In other educational institutions, Britain has remained among the top five countries.

“In Germany and the Netherlands, for example, Britain has been the most popular exchange destination, so from Finland’s point of view, the situation is perhaps a little easier,” Nupponen estimates.

According to Nupponen, for a long time it was the case that roughly half of all those who left Finland for an exchange went through Erasmus and half through other programs. Recently, the share of Erasmus has continued to grow, for example 75% of exchanges on the professional side are Erasmus exchanges, and around 60% on higher education.

According to statistics from the National Board of Education, in the academic year 2018–19, almost 600 students and trainees left Britain for the UK, if all forms of exchange in addition to Erasmus are taken into account. At the same time, nearly 600 students from high schools and elementary schools left for the exchange.

Vocational education and training on the side of Britain left the exchange in 2019 about 250 students and from there arrived about 160. The professional side of teachers in the UK has started in 2019 to about 180 and arrived at 125.

Of all the countries covered by all exchange programs, Britain has represented less than 5% of those leaving. There have been somewhat fewer entrants.

One The university that diligently sent exchange students to Britain is the University of Helsinki. According to the University of Helsinki’s communications, 60–80 students have left for Britain every year. Correspondingly, 30–50 students have arrived in Helsinki every year.

According to communications, the University of Helsinki has been preparing for Brexit for a long time. The university wants to maintain its diverse and high-quality network and partnership with Britain.

“Student exchanges to the UK will still take place at least in the spring of 2021 with the existing Erasmus exchange agreements. In the future, British exchanges will be facilitated by replacing Erasmus swaps and corresponding bilateral swaps with relevant partners. Swap negotiations are already underway, ”the communication said.

All Overall, Mikko Nupponen finds the situation unfortunate.

“This is a sad decision of a long and consistent development process. Of course, now several hundred Finns have to apply for a destination country elsewhere, but Finland and Britain have long had co-operation in many fields. The symbolic value of the Erasmus exchange has also been really big. ”

Nupponen thinks that Erasmus may remain in the debate on British domestic politics.

“When the new Erasmus program starts in seven years, you can see who is in power there and what decisions will be made. However, I hope that this will not be the final decision. “