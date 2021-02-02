The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union caused its first upheavals. Physical checks introduced in Northern Ireland due to Brexit were suspended on Monday at the ports of Belfast and Larne. The staff responsible for carrying them out had received numerous threats from the Unionists since the entry into force on 1 January of the new regime linked to the agreement between the EU and the British government. Customs controls for goods crossing the Irish Sea between this British province and Great Britain had been established. This device makes it possible to avoid a physical border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, a member of the EU, and to weaken the peace obtained in 1998 with the Good Friday agreements. The British government called on Tuesday to ” calm “. The EU has asked its staff working in Northern Ireland to “Not to carry out its missions”. V. K.