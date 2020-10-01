The British House of Commons passed the Single Market Act with controversial clauses. For the EU Commission this is a violation of the withdrawal agreement.

BRUSSELS dpa | In the Brexit dispute, the European Union is taking legal action against Great Britain for violating the EU Withdrawal Treaty. This was announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Thursday, October 1st.

The background is that British Single Market Act passed by the House of Commons on Tuesday and which is intended to undermine parts of the already valid withdrawal agreement. The EU Commission had given the British government an ultimatum until September 30th to withdraw the controversial clauses of the law.

Since this did not happen, the Brussels authority sent an official report to London that they saw a violation of the contract. Von der Leyen gave the British government a month to comment. It is the first step in a process that could ultimately end before the European Court of Justice.

The Single Market Act – which has yet to be dealt with by the British House of Lords – would be a violation of the principle of “good faith” laid down in the treaty and specifically the protocol for Northern Ireland, said von der Leyen. Despite the process that has now started, the EU will continue to insist on full compliance with the exit agreement and adhere to it itself. “We stand by our obligations,” said von der Leyen.

From a British perspective, the plans are a “safety net”

The EU had Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans condemned as a breach of trust and violation of international law. The British government, on the other hand, describes it as a “safety net” in the event that a trade agreement with the EU is no longer successful before the end of the year. She wants to use this to undo contractually agreed special clauses for Northern Ireland.

According to the treaty, the British province is to remain more closely tied to the EU internal market and the customs union, which makes controls in freight traffic with the rest of the United Kingdom necessary. London warns that this could decouple Northern Ireland. However, Johnson accepted this in the Brexit treaty.

Despite the Dispute over the internal market law Negotiations are under way again this week on the targeted trade pact on both sides for the time after the Brexit transition phase.

Great Britain is also leaving the EU internal market and the customs union at the end of the year. Without an affiliation agreement, there is a risk of a hard economic break with customs duties and other trade barriers.