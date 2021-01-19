Brexit | Delivering seafood cargo from Britain now requires up to hundreds of documents – trucks of angry entrepreneurs filled the front of Boris Johnson’s study

More than 20 trucks gathered in front of the administration buildings on Monday, congesting traffic.

Britannian the resignation from the European Union has added unnecessary bureaucracy, fishing entrepreneurs gathered in central London on Monday.

British Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson protesters parked their trucks on Downing Street in front of the study room and demanded the administration facilitate the export of poorly preserved fish and shellfish products.

Current documentary checks and other formalities, according to entrepreneurs, delay exports so much that EU countries are no longer interested in buying seafood. The Guardian magazine the entrepreneur interviewed said, for example, that he needed 400 pages of various documents to transport his cargo across the EU border.

“We have a strong feeling that the whole system could crash,” commented Venture Seafoods CEO Gary Hodgson The Guardian.

“An incompetent government is destroying the seafood industry,” a slogan was announced on the side of the truck in front of Parliament in London on Monday.­

Prime Minister Johnson commented on the concerns of entrepreneurs, promising that the state would compensate them for the losses they suffered. According to Johnson, demand for seafood from Britain has declined in continental Europe not only due to the EU gap but also due to the coronavirus epidemic.