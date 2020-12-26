Highlights: Consensus has been reached between Britain and European Union countries on Brexit trade deal

Britain will no longer be a part of Europe’s single market after this breakout deal

British PM Boris Johnson called it a great news and said jobs will be saved

London

After a long-running dispute between the UK and European Union countries, a consensus has finally been reached on the Brexit trade deal on Christmas Eve. After the Brexit deal, Britain will no longer be a part of Europe’s single market. The Prime Minister’s Office of Britain has confirmed the deal. British PM Boris Johnson called it a spectacular news saying money, border, laws, trade and fishing have been withdrawn from the maritime sector. Let’s know what is special in the new Brexit Deal ….



Tariff

The most notable thing about the new Brexit deal is the tariff free and quota free access to one of the world’s largest markets. This is more than the EU has signed with Canada or Japan. The deal will bring relief to UK businessmen who were afraid of difficulties in cross-border trade and taxes on imports after the Corona virus epidemic.

Trade

Reliable trade programs between the UK and the European Union will be recognized. This would mean that UK manufacturers would have to comply with British and EU standards. There is no limit (quota) on how many products can be traded across the border between the two sides.

Professional qualification

After this deal, doctors, nurses, architects, dentists, pharmacists, animal doctors and engineers will no longer be automatically recognized in the European Union and the UK. These professionals will now have to seek recognition from the countries in which they are willing to work.

Traffic

After the Brexit deal, the people of Britain will no longer be allowed to work, study, start or live in EU countries. Not only this, if the people of Britain live in European Union countries more than 90 days, then they will have to take a visa. However, it would be easier to work abroad in coordination with some social security benefits such as old age pension and health care.



Fishing tackle

Britain will back off from a policy of shared fishing. Till now, fishermen from European countries used to catch 650 million pounds of fish in the British sea, while ships of Britain used to catch 85 million pounds of fish. The EU’s quota in the New Deal will be reduced by 25 percent in a phased manner over the next five and a half years. Britain had a serious dispute with France over fishing.

Explain that to implement this Brexit deal, it has to be passed in the Parliament of both Britain and the European Union. Keeping this in mind, voting will be held in the UK Parliament on 30 December. On 31 January this year Britain was officially separated from the European Union. Since then, both sides were in talks to set new rules of trade. Following the deal, Boris Johnson said the £ 668 billion deal would ‘save jobs across the country’ every year and ‘help UK goods to be sold in EU markets without any tax or quota’.