The breakthrough came on Christmas Eve and the EU member states have now started examining the trade agreement with Great Britain. France announces massive controls on British goods – and Nigel Farage declares his fight for leaving the EU over.

After the EU reached an agreement with Great Britain on a trade pact, the economy in particular will now look closely at the details. The agreement means additional bureaucracy and new border formalities.

NAfter the historic agreement on a Brexit trade pact, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier informed the ambassadors of the 27 EU states. The briefing by the French has started, wrote a spokesman for the German EU Council Presidency on Twitter on Friday. The EU member states would now examine the 1246 pages of the agreement and “continue this daunting task in the coming days”.

Since there is no longer enough time on the EU side to ratify the deal, the provisions can initially only be applied temporarily. However, this requires the approval of the 27 EU countries.

The EU and Great Britain agreed on a trade pact on Thursday after months of negotiations. The contract is to regulate the relationship between both sides from January 2021 onwards. The most important point is to avoid tariffs, allow unlimited trade in both directions and limit frictional losses as much as possible.

France meanwhile insists on a massive review of British goods at the turn of the year. “We have to control British products that come to us,” said Secretary of State for Europe Clément Beaune on Friday on the Europe 1 channel. Food or industrial products must comply with all applicable standards. The French state recruited around 1,300 people to ensure these controls.

France is a major hub for British goods. About 70 percent of the trade volume between Great Britain and the EU runs through the northern French ports of Calais and Dunkirk and the Eurotunnel, as the prefecture for the northern French region of Hauts-de-France reported.

Beaune, a confidante of Head of State Emmanuel Macron, announced an aid program for French fishermen with a double-digit million amount. “We’ll go with them,” he said, looking at the fishermen. The trade pact provides for a transition period of five and a half years, during which EU fishermen are allowed to fish 25 percent less in British waters. Fishing is symbolic in France.

“Trading not so smooth anymore”

The EU Parliament’s Brexit Commissioner, David McAllister, fears “far-reaching consequences for people, companies and public administrations” after London’s exit from the domestic market at the turn of the year. In an interview with WELT, the CDU politician said: “Trade between the EU and the United Kingdom will no longer run as smoothly as if we belong together to the internal market and the customs union.”

The head of the British Brexit party, Nigel Farage, declared his fight for Britain to leave the EU over. “The war is over,” Farage wrote on Twitter. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be seen as the one who carried out Brexit, Farage said in a video linked to Twitter. “Maybe not perfect, but still: He did what he had promised,” said the Erz-Brexiteer appreciatively. Farage senses that in some details, such as fisheries, the pure Brexit doctrine of complete control was not applied. “But on the whole the war is over.”

Great Britain had already left the EU at the end of January, but is still a member of the EU internal market and the customs union during a transition phase until the end of the year. Without an agreement, customs duties and more complex controls would have been necessary.