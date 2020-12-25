The contract is now being examined in 27 capital cities. Johnson recommends it to his compatriots as a festive reading. France wants strict goods controls from January 1st.

BRUSSELS / LONDON afp / dpa | The EU member states have initiated the examination of the Brexit trade agreement with Great Britain. EU negotiator Michel Barnier briefed the ambassadors of the 27 member states on Friday morning in Brussels about the outcome of the negotiations, a spokesman for the German EU presidency announced. The ambassadors then adopted a letter to the European Parliament in which they announced their intention to provisionally put the agreement into effect from January 1st.

The agreement on the trade agreement was reached on Thursday just a few days before Great Britain left the EU internal market at the turn of the year. The agreement provides for trade without tariffs. At the same time, it regulates issues such as future police and judicial cooperation or the social security of citizens on both sides.

On the EU side, the governments of all 27 member states still have to approve the outcome of the negotiations. The agreement negotiated by Barnier and the EU Commission is now being examined in detail in all capital cities.

The German spokesman spoke of a “huge task”. Because even the actual trade agreement is 1246 pages long. There are also other agreements, for example on cooperation with the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom). The bottom line is that there are 1298 pages of contract text.

The next meeting of the EU ambassadors is planned on Monday to discuss reactions, questions and possible objections from the member states. If all goes well, the ambassadors will initiate a written procedure that would pave the way for the signing and provisional application of the agreement.

The provisional application was “an extraordinary step,” said the spokesman for the German EU Presidency. The aim is to prevent “a significant disruption of relations between the EU and Great Britain with serious consequences for citizens and businesses” after the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1st.

At the same time, the provisional application creates the time for “a proper and full democratic examination of the draft agreement by the European Parliament,” said the diplomat. This has already made it clear that the time for regular ratification by the end of the year is too short. According to the chairman of the EU Parliament’s trade committee, Bernd Lange (SPD), this could take place by February.

The approval process has also been initiated on the British side. To this end, Parliament is to be called back to an extraordinary session from the winter holidays on December 30th. The opposition Labor Party has already announced that it will vote for the agreement. This would mean that some deviants in the conservative government camp would not prevent approval.

Johnson with a fish tie

Prime Minister Johnson advised the British to read the complex work for the holidays. If you want to read something in this “sleepy moment after the Christmas meal”, he recommends reading the trade pact, he said in a joking manner in a video Christmas message broadcast on Twitter. He held up a thick wad of paper, which he declared as “good news”.

Brexit was the first step, the agreement is now “the festival”, as he says. “Full of fish, by the way,” added Johnson. The negotiations on EU fishermen’s access to UK territorial waters were one of the trickiest issues, and this was the last to be resolved. Johnson had already shown himself to the press on Christmas Eve wearing a fish-decorated tie.

From the perspective of the British government, the current agreement has achieved everything that the British public wanted with the 2016 Brexit referendum. “We have regained control of our money, our borders, our laws, our trade and our fishing grounds,” said the government. At the same time, the agreement grants duty-free and unlimited exports to the EU.

No more Erasmus program in the UK

The French government immediately made it clear on Friday that despite the agreement – especially for the British – a lot will change: It insists on a massive inspection of British goods at the turn of the year. “We have to control British products that come to us,” said Secretary of State for Europe Clément Beaune on Friday on the Europe 1 channel. Food or industrial products must comply with all applicable standards. The French state recruited around 1,300 people to ensure these controls. France is a major hub for British goods.

Beaune, a confidante of Head of State Emmanuel Macron, also announced an aid program for French fishermen with a double-digit million amount. “We’ll go with them,” he said, looking at the fishermen. The trade pact provides for a transition period of five and a half years, during which EU fishermen are allowed to fish 25 percent less in British waters. In France too, fishing has a high symbolic value.

The EU Parliament’s Brexit Commissioner, David McAllister, also expects “far-reaching consequences for people, companies and public administrations” after the UK leaves the internal market at the turn of the year world said. “Trade between the EU and the UK will no longer run as smoothly as if we belong together to the internal market and the customs union.”

The EU Commission made it clear in a table on Christmas Eve which advantages of EU membership Great Britain will have to forego in the future: EU programs like Erasmus, Access to the Corona relief plan, the internal market for freight forwarders, smooth trade and that pets must have a passport in the future are just a few of the examples.

Without the agreement, however, the consequences would have been much more dramatic. Then customs duties and more complex controls would have become necessary. Business representatives on both sides had warned of disruptions and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in this case.