In a visitor put up for the British Telegraph, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to cease the rebel inside his personal ranks. As a result of members of his occasion additionally sharply criticize his Brexit course.

M.he British Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to persuade critics in his personal ranks of his controversial Brexit course with an pressing enchantment. “Let’s get the EU to take its threats off the desk. Let’s get this regulation by way of, assist our negotiators and defend our nation, ”wrote Johnson in a visitor put up for the UK’s Telegraph (Saturday).

With the so-called Inside Market Act, Johnson needs to drill into the already legitimate Brexit deal. The EU strongly condemned this as a breach of the regulation and known as on Nice Britain to provide in by the tip of September on the newest – which the British authorities instantly rejected.

Even inside his personal ranks, Johnson’s powerful course is criticized: In line with a report by the Occasions, as much as 30 MPs from his Conservative Occasion need to vote in opposition to the modification regulation.

In his contribution, Johnson raises critical allegations in opposition to the EU: The confederation is planning to arrange a “meals blockade” between Northern Eire and the remainder of Nice Britain, in different phrases to considerably prohibit the import of meals between the totally different components of the nation.

Negotiations will happen once more subsequent week

In its present kind, the present deal allows the EU to have such powers and the chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, threatened to exhaust them, wrote Johnson. That might put Britain’s sovereignty and cohesion in danger. The Northern Eire query is so contentious as a result of a tough border between Northern Eire and the EU state Eire must be averted in any respect prices.

Within the coming week, the long-standing negotiations between the EU and Nice Britain on a commerce pact will proceed in Brussels, whereas Parliament in London is because of vote on the controversial regulation.