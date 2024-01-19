vor eleven months after the conclusion of the Windsor Framework Agreement between Great Britain and the EU, British politicians of all stripes promised the Northern Irish part of the country a bright future. The agreement removed bureaucratic hurdles that had been introduced after Brexit in the movement of goods between the British main island and the north of Ireland, but the fact remained that Northern Ireland must remain part of the European internal market in order to avoid customs controls on the Irish island.

The Northern Irish now have “the best of both worlds,” it was said at the time in unison in London, Dublin, Brussels and even in Washington, from where Democratic President Joe Biden, who maintains his Irish heritage, is looking out for Irish well-being. But in the present, most Northern Irish people feel the opposite. They are currently suffering from a kind of general strike in the public sector, in which up to 150,000 nurses, teachers and administrators took part this week, protesting against being denied salary increases to compensate for inflation, which have long been granted to their colleagues in the rest of the UK became.