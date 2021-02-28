Brexit | Christmas presents are still expected in Finland: Brexit and pandemic halted mail for early

The online store also became more difficult after Brexit. Fazer stopped selling to the UK at the beginning of the year, but the package will arrive from Marimekko in record time. Customs is in a hurry when the Brexit bureaucracy confuses customers.

Mail delivery From Finland to Britain has been almost at a standstill at the beginning of the year.

Some British Finns are still waiting for Christmas packages, which were posted in Finland in December. Some are waiting for letters mailed weeks ago.

Part of the reason for the blockage of postal traffic has been the British difference with the EU, ie Brexit, whose transition period ended at the turn of the year. New border and customs formalities have blocked distribution routes.

However, the main reason has been the pandemic and especially the dangerous British variant of the coronavirus that emerged in December.

“It caused a flight ban, the duration of which we had no information about. Packages were left to wait, and when the flights were reopened, there was not enough capacity, ”said Post’s Director of International Parcel Traffic. Sami Finne says.

Trucks queuing on the M20 highway near Folkestone for access from England to France on December 21 last year. France imposed a temporary ban on those coming from Britain because of the corona pandemic.­

The greater part parcels and letter mail from Finland to Britain pass through the hold of passenger planes.

When Finnair increased its flights to Britain at the beginning of the year, Posti’s packages did not fit. The post office then decided to put the packages on a truck. The service was purchased from an international transport company.

Finnair aircraft at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in mid-February. Finnair started passenger flights from Great Britain and Ireland to Finland on 25 January after a one-month break, when Traficom again allowed passenger flights to continue.­

This, too, did not go smoothly.

“Unfortunately, one truck did not have the papers in order, so it had to return to Finland in mid-January,” says Finne.

Now The package sum traveling from Finland to Britain is finally being unloaded. Posti has launched shipments with other airlines.

“Within a week and a half, even the most recent [lähetykset] get moving. ”

Normally, about a thousand kilos of mail are sent from Finland to Britain a day.

According to Finne, the situation will be easier during the spring, even in the sense that the number of flights will not decrease at least. Britain and many other European countries are slowly starting to lift their interest rates.

Brexit increased bureaucracy in EU-UK freight transport. The goods must now come to customs. Britain is no longer part of the EU customs union and is not a member of the internal market.

The change does not affect Northern Ireland, which further complicates the situation.

Stena Line’s ferry brought trucks to the port of Rosslare in the south-east of Ireland at the end of January. Ferry companies have increased flights from Ireland to mainland Europe. In this way, exporters and importers avoid the Brexit bureaucracy when trucks do not have to drive through Britain.­

New regulations have aroused uncertainty and caused further work among both businesses and consumers.

“Contacts have been clearly growing in the early part of the year. We started a communication campaign about Brexit two years ago, and without it the situation would probably be even worse, ”says the head of Customs Customer Advice. Annika Salokannel says.

Bureaucracy as a result, some UK companies no longer offer their products to customers in EU countries. Similarly, some EU companies have closed their e-commerce to the UK.

One of these is Fazer, which suspended online sales to the UK in December shortly before the end of Brexit’s transition period.

“Due to the different registration processes related to brexit, we have not been able to sell through the online store in the meantime. [Britanniaan]. We are now in the final stages of this process, and we forecast that sales will resume at the end of March, ”said Fazer’s Chief Communications Officer. Joséphine Mickwitz says.

HS: n In January – February, the London delivery tested the flow of e-commerce from EU countries to Britain.

The best post-Brexit services played at Marimekko. The fabric ordered from Marimekko’s online store on Tuesday arrived in London by DHL courier on Friday of the same week.

The value of the order was now just below the British customs threshold of £ 135 (around € 156). But what if it had been more expensive?

“Marimekko takes care of all transport and customs clearance costs, regardless of the value of the shipment. The customer will not incur additional costs after the purchase transaction, ”says Marimekko’s communications.

The pandemic has penalized passenger traffic, but there has been a lot of demand for courier services. The picture shows a DHL plane leaving the Netherlands during Christmas. DHL is part of the German Deutsche Post.­

The Petit Bateau beach dress, ordered from France, arrived on the other side of the canal in less than two weeks. The courier was Hermes. The delivery time was longer if compared to the time before Brexit.

Pikolinos shoes ordered from Spain at the end of January arrived in London in less than four weeks. As recently as last year, a similar delivery came in about a week. According to the follow-up link, the consignment stood at customs for a long time.

Brexitin therefore, goods sent from EU countries to Britain must now be cleared through customs and vice versa. The new regulations apply to both online shopping and gifts.

If a product purchased from a Finnish online store by a customer living in the UK costs £ 135 (approximately € 156) or less, no customs duty will apply. VAT is then usually paid at the time of ordering.

An employee of the Royal Mail company delivering mail in London in January. The corona pandemic has slowed distribution in some areas.­

On the other hand, if the product costs more than £ 135, the subscriber has to pay a duty that varies from product to product and is between 0 and 25 per cent of the price of the product. In addition, VAT will be charged at the UK rate. It is usually paid only when the product is delivered.

In Britain consumers are already being warned of fraudsters who send customs invoices to consumers on behalf of courier companies. Equally, care must be taken not to pay VAT twice.

Customs Annika Salokannel says that scam attempts have been seen in Finland as well.

“Customs never sends invoices in advance, but it all starts with the customer receiving the shipment he wants to customs. The customs invoice will only be paid after the clearance, ”he advises.

The Post employee will sort the parcels at the parcel machine in Helsinki on December 14, 2020.­

A consumer living in Finland has to come and pay VAT on a product ordered from the UK, which is worth more than 22 euros.

“At the beginning of July, the EU rule will change and VAT will have to be paid on all products ordered from outside the EU.”

Consignments worth more than € 150 are usually also subject to customs duty. From the point of view of payments, it is important from which country the product is delivered and what is the country of origin of the product.

Customs can be found on the website customs counter, which can be used to calculate the additional costs of products ordered from different countries.

For example, if you order a leather bag from Britain for EUR 200, you will have to pay EUR 49.44 in VAT and EUR 6 in customs duty. However, no customs duty is payable if it can be shown that the bag is of British origin.

Gifts coming from Britain must also come. VAT does not apply if the value of the gift does not exceed 45 euros.

Correspondingly, a gift sent from Finland to Britain is tax-free and free of charge if its value does not exceed £ 39 (approximately € 45).

Traffic on the English Channel in mid-January 2021.­