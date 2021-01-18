UK seafood supplies to the European Union collapsed in the first two weeks of postbrexit boot due to increasing delays in the administration of customs declarations and other new border procedures, which have forced Spanish carriers to return home unloaded in their trucks.

The delays are again affecting freight traffic between the UK and the EU, but the halt is less spectacular and tragic than the truck snakes that formed in mid-December and trapped their drivers in south-east England over Christmas. «There is a certain problem of documentary jam in customs agents, who are collapsed and cannot cope, ”explains Dulsé Diaz, deputy general secretary of the Spanish Confederation of Goods Transport (CETM).

The British Government decided to minimize customs controls in the months of filming of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, closed on Christmas Eve. Perhaps this is why freight traffic, although less intense than in previous winters, is flowing apace in the direction of Great Britain. The problems are exacerbated when leaving the country with cargo destined for an EU State. The Danish company DFDS, which facilitates the transport of the most Scottish catches of fish, suspended its services on January 8 to “eliminate traffic jams, solve problems with technological systems and train more employees so that they can help our clients with the correct customs documentation,” as confirmed in a statement.

Other logistics companies have also disrupted connections between the UK and the EU due to bureaucratic chaos. In fact, they are receiving, with errors or without complete data, more than 20% of the forms required for each export batch, which blocks the truck from leaving. This week, the president of the Food and Beverage Federation (FDF) presented to a parliamentary committee the case of one of its members – a “Great global company”, which he did not identify – that it took him “five days” to complete a job that he previously carried out in “three hours.” The “impenetrability of the paperwork” caused the prolongation of the task, he justified.

‘The British are unprepared and without proper documentation queues are inevitable. We are in the learning phase and we will learn based on time and money ”, says Tomás Asis, Capitrans manager, with decades of experience in journeys between Spain, France and the United Kingdom. The Murcian company moves 120 trucks to England every week, but 70% return empty since January 4 to avoid the customs procedures necessary to enter the EU with British exports, whether they are cosmetics or industrial parts. «It is not profitable to return unloadedBut we also can’t waste time waiting for the paperwork to be completed. They will have to find a way to streamline the procedures, “says his colleague Alberto Abelza. The union chief calculates about 700 euros lost for each day that a truck is stopped. »And that money is never recovered«, Diaz remarks.

Sunk prices



The bureaucratic bottleneck to get out of Britain has directly hurt the fishing industry. Scottish skippers, who control 70% of the EU’s British quotas, were forced to leave a third of the fleet moored in port due to the delay in the arrival of their products at Boulogne sur Mer, the large fish market of the French coast. Europeans cancel their orders and prices plummet every time boxes of prawns, oysters or salmon are unloaded in the EU 24 hours after they are caught in British waters. In recent days, some fishing boats are unloading in Denmark before the almost total closure of the traditional route to the French coast, and in clear contradiction with the objectives of the sector and the Government by abandoning the Community Fisheries Policy.

The main fishing associations have therefore asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure a strategy of “light touch” in exports to the EU. The Conservative Executive rejected his previous proposal to start postbrexit with a transitory phase that would allow it to adapt to the new procedures. They wanted time to get acquainted with the abrupt changes of a trade agreement that avoids tariffs and quotas, but imposes bureaucratic friction, in addition to sanitary controls and inspections at the borders.

George Eustice, Minister for the Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, which includes the fisheries portfolio, dismissed the complaints as “mere initial problems”, to be resolved when “traders become familiar” with the process and the “goods to flow again normally.” The conservative government estimates that about 260 customs declarations will be made at an annual extra cost of over 7,000 million euros.