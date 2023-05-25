Research by the London School of Economics says Brexit is responsible for a third of UK food price inflation since 2019, undermining government efforts to show that Brexit has benefited Britain.

And media quoted economists at the Center for Economic Performance at London College as saying that regulatory, health and other border checks added about 7 billion pounds ($ 8.7 billion) to total grocery bills during the period from December 2019 to March. 2023, at £ 250 per family.

Economists said prices rose by 25% during this period, rather than the 17% gain that would have been expected if Britain remained within the EU’s single market.

The research findings come amid signs that inflation has become flat and that the cost of living crisis is now a homegrown problem.